2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

The action continues this morning with day 3 prelims in Indianapolis. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. Veteran Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will look to make her final World Championships squad in the 400 IM. Matt Grevers looks to secure his spot on the team in the 50 back, but he’ll be up against backstroke aces Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley. The men’s 100 fly is one of the most anticipated races of the meet with a loaded field that includes Jack Conger, Tom Shields, Caeleb Dressel, and Tim Phillips. Read on for live updates from this morning’s action.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

  • American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015
  • LC National Meet Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:43.06

 

MEN’S 400 IM:

  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008
  • LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:17.90

 

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

  • American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38. 2016
  • LC National Meet Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48

 

MEN’S 100 FLY:

  • American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29

 

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

  • American Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009
  • U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009
  • LC National Meet Record: Jessica Hardy, 30.12, 2014
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 31.22

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

  • American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2015
  • U.S. Open Record: Brendan McHugh, 27.10, 2014
  • LC National Meet Record: Brendan McHugh, 27.10, 2014
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 27.51

 

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

  • American Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015
  • U.S. Open Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015
  • LC National Meet Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.68, 2013
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 28.52

 

MEN’S 50 BACK:

  • American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33. 2008
  • U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015
  • LC National Meet Record: David Plummer, 24.52, 2013
  • FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.29

 

9 Comments on "2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
pianoback

Poor Conger. #prelimpicjinx

22 minutes 13 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Your name 😂😂

21 minutes 22 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

He sells pianos at the venue …..LOL

16 minutes 10 seconds ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

He has a great chance to be top 2 in the 100 fly …..with no piano playing on his back . 😅

20 minutes 38 seconds ago
Friuti

At least they didn’t put Grevers up so we know the man has a chance.

9 minutes 16 seconds ago
ct swim fan

I’m betting Grevers is 2nd.

6 minutes 9 seconds ago
bobo gigi

Pretty sure he has a 51 low potential but I hope in Dressel’s interest at worlds that he doesn’t make the team in the 100 fly. Already the 4X200 free relay was not vital…. Add the 50 fly and maybe the useless mixed relays and suddenly I fear for his 50 free and 100 free in Budapest. But you’re gonna answer me that he’s a beast and has a big training under his belt at Florida. I’m just trying to reflect a little bit and I don’t want to see him waste his huge talent and his best gold medal chances because of a bad schedule and too many races. Nothing more.

8 minutes 31 seconds ago
75M FREE

I LOVE prelims of 400 IM and 100 fly. Typically loads of surprises and fun races to watch.

3 minutes 55 seconds ago
