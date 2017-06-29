2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

The action continues this morning with day 3 prelims in Indianapolis. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. Veteran Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will look to make her final World Championships squad in the 400 IM. Matt Grevers looks to secure his spot on the team in the 50 back, but he’ll be up against backstroke aces Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley. The men’s 100 fly is one of the most anticipated races of the meet with a loaded field that includes Jack Conger, Tom Shields, Caeleb Dressel, and Tim Phillips. Read on for live updates from this morning’s action.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015

LC National Meet Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:43.06

MEN’S 400 IM:

American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008

LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:17.90

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38. 2016

LC National Meet Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48

MEN’S 100 FLY:

American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

American Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009

LC National Meet Record: Jessica Hardy, 30.12, 2014

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 31.22

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2015

U.S. Open Record: Brendan McHugh, 27.10, 2014

LC National Meet Record: Brendan McHugh, 27.10, 2014

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 27.51

WOMEN’S 50 BACK:

American Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015

U.S. Open Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015

LC National Meet Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.68, 2013

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 28.52

MEN’S 50 BACK: