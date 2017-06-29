2017 U.S. Worlds Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
The action continues this morning with day 3 prelims in Indianapolis. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 50 breast, and 50 back. Veteran Olympian Elizabeth Beisel will look to make her final World Championships squad in the 400 IM. Matt Grevers looks to secure his spot on the team in the 50 back, but he’ll be up against backstroke aces Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley. The men’s 100 fly is one of the most anticipated races of the meet with a loaded field that includes Jack Conger, Tom Shields, Caeleb Dressel, and Tim Phillips. Read on for live updates from this morning’s action.
WOMEN’S 400 IM:
- American Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 4:31.07, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: Katie Hoff, 4:31.12, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:43.06
MEN’S 400 IM:
- American Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 4:05.25, 2008
- LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 4:03.84, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 4:17.90
WOMEN’S 100 FLY:
- American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38. 2016
- LC National Meet Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 58.48
MEN’S 100 FLY:
- American Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: Michael Phelps, 50.22, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 52.29
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:
- American Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Jessica Hardy, 29.80, 2009
- LC National Meet Record: Jessica Hardy, 30.12, 2014
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 31.22
MEN’S 50 BREAST:
- American Record: Kevin Cordes, 26.76, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: Brendan McHugh, 27.10, 2014
- LC National Meet Record: Brendan McHugh, 27.10, 2014
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 27.51
WOMEN’S 50 BACK:
- American Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.51, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: Natalie Coughlin, 27.68, 2013
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 28.52
MEN’S 50 BACK:
- American Record: Randall Bal, 24.33. 2008
- U.S. Open Record: Junya Koga, 24.36, 2015
- LC National Meet Record: David Plummer, 24.52, 2013
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 25.29
Poor Conger. #prelimpicjinx
Your name 😂😂
He sells pianos at the venue …..LOL
He has a great chance to be top 2 in the 100 fly …..with no piano playing on his back . 😅
At least they didn’t put Grevers up so we know the man has a chance.
I’m betting Grevers is 2nd.
Pretty sure he has a 51 low potential but I hope in Dressel’s interest at worlds that he doesn’t make the team in the 100 fly. Already the 4X200 free relay was not vital…. Add the 50 fly and maybe the useless mixed relays and suddenly I fear for his 50 free and 100 free in Budapest. But you’re gonna answer me that he’s a beast and has a big training under his belt at Florida. I’m just trying to reflect a little bit and I don’t want to see him waste his huge talent and his best gold medal chances because of a bad schedule and too many races. Nothing more.
I LOVE prelims of 400 IM and 100 fly. Typically loads of surprises and fun races to watch.