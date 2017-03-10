2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Final

Division II: 4:17.09 3/11/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)

Joan Casanovas, Drury 4:18.64 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) 4:19.45 Adrian VanderHelm, Simon Fraser 4:21.66 Erik Hren, Bridgeport 4:23.20 Victor Polyakov, West Chester 4:23.56 Nicholas Arakelian, Queens (NC) 4:26.61 Mackenzie Hamill, Simon Fraser 4:27.18 Franco Lupoli, Nova S’eastern 4:29.69

Drury freshman Joan Casanovas, who was runner-up in the 1000 free on Wednesday and again in the 200 free on Thursday, exacted his revenge with an upset over defending champion and NCAA Division II record-holder Dion Dreesens of Queens. Dreesens was out first at the 100 and looked like he might get out ahead of the field early, but Casanovas went with him, and by the 200 had taken over the lead. Casanovas outsplit Dreesens ever so slightly over the next 300 yards, so that by the 400 he was up by 1.4 seconds. Dreesens tried to recover, and really put his legs into it over the final 50, but Casanovas was too far ahead. The freshman upset the defending champion, winning 4:18.64 to 4:19.45.

Adrian VanderHelm of Simon Fraser earned the bronze medal with 4:21.66.

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Final

Division II: 46.27 3/10/2016 Marco Palacios, Florida Southern

Paul Pijulet, Queens (NC) 46.58 Serghei Golban, Lindenwood 46.89 Marco Palacios, Florida Southern 47.03 Lajos Budai, NMU 47.14 Zach Bunner, Queens (NC) 47.23 Dmytro Drobnych, Wayne State 47.64 Rodrigo Codo Berti, Indy 48.01 Jake Minasi, Limestone 48.75

Just like the women’s 100 back it could have been any one of the top four or so to grab the national title in the 100 back. In fact, the middle five lanes turned in unison at the 50 wall. But Queens junior Paul Pijulet had a monster third wall, which gave him the edge as he got his hand to the wall at 46.58. Defending champion, Lindenwood junior Serghei Golban was just behind with 46.89, while NCAA record-holder and 2016 runner-up Marco Palacios of Florida Southern finished third with 47.03.

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Final

NCAA DII: 51.63 3/13/2015 Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern

Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern 51.76 Maksim Shcherbakov, Fresno Pacific 52.74 Rostyslav Fedyna, Queens (NC) 53.30 Alexander Peach, Delta State 53.59 Sasha Palazzo, Wayne State 53.73 Matteo Fraschi, Delta State 53.82 Andrea Bazzoli, Drury 53.99 Tobias Feigl, Limestone 54.10

Nova S’eastern junior Anton Lobanov picked up his third consecutive win in the 100 breast, touching just off his own meet record time with 51.76. Queens senior Rostyslav Fedyna, fifth last year, was out first, turning just ahead of Lobanov at the 50 wall. The defending champion came home 1.6 seconds faster, though. Fresno Pacific junior Maksim Shcherbakov had a strong second half as well. He was able to get his hands to the wall just ahead of Fedyna, earning the silver medal with 52.74.