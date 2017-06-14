2017 Mare Nostrum Barcelona-Sjostrom Snares 4th Fastest 100 Free Ever

2017 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – BARCELONA

Pure speed was the name of the game on day 2 of the Mare Nostrum Barcelona, with the unforgiving Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjostrom proving once again she’s at the top of her game. Last week we saw how the Olympic gold medalist and butterfly record holder was able to maintain her incredible momentum with just minutes in between multiple events, and the 23-year-old accomplished similar remarkable feats today.

The 50m butterfly fell victim to Sjostrom first, with the Swede nabbing a new meet record time 24.43 en route to gold. That mark absolutely crushed the previous record of 25.27 held by Denmark’s Jeanette Ottesen since 2014. Representing the only swimmer to go sub-25 tonight, Sjostrom took an eye-popping .47 off of her winning outing of 24.90 from just last weekend. Teenage Olympic gold medalist Penny Oleksiak, who unbelievably turned a mere 17 years old yesterday, took silver tonight in 25.76, with Belgium’s Kimberly Buys right behind in 25.86.

With just the men’s 400m IM final in between, Sjostrom was right back on the blocks for her 2nd event of the night, the women’s 100m freestyle. The freakishly-stacked field included Cate and Bronte Campbell, Michelle Coleman, Femke Heemskerk and Emma McKeon, all of whom were unable to match the runaway train that was Sjostrom in the race.

Last week Sjostrom fired off an impressive 52.60 to win the women’s 100m freestyle, a feat which included an opening split of 25.63. However, she crushed that outing tonight on both halves of the race. Opening the contest in 25.16, Sjostrom wound up maintaining that rapidity for the back half, closing in 27.12 to notch a huge 52.28 for the win. That mark now checks in as the top time in the world, surpassing even what she produced (52.54) from the Swedish Open.

In fact, Sjostrom’s 52.28 time tonight now registers as the 4th fastest swim of all-time among a list that includes two marks from Britta Steffen from the 2009 supersuit era. The top 5 times ever in the women’s 100m freestyle, according to the USA Swimming website, are as follows:

52.06 Cate Campbell, WR, 2016 52.07 Britta Steffen, 2009 52.22 Britta Steffen, 2009 52.28, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017 52.33, Cate Campbell, 2013

Cate Campbell (C1) settled for silver in the race in a very solid 53.43 to beat the 54.06 she rendered last week for 4th place. Coleman also landed on the podium in bronze with a time of 53.85. Of note, Dutch Olympian Ranomi Kromowidjojo and gold medalist Penny Oleksiak also contested the women’s 100m freestyle. Kromo wound up winning the B-final in 53.42, while the Canadian clocked 54.82 in prelims, only to scratch from the final.

Following up her 200m breaststroke world record scare from last night was Russian Olympian Yulia Efimova with an encore in the shorter event. Wowing the crowd with last night’s 2:19.83 2 breast, Efimova cranked out a rapid 1:05.66 to take gold tonight the 100m distance. She was a full second faster than runner-up Jennie Johansson, the Swede who touched in 1:06.78 for silver.

Efimova still has to catch up with Japan’s Reona Aoki to sit atop the world rankings with a time of 1:05.29. However, the Russian’s time tonight out-did what she produced at her nation’s trials in April, giving us a glimpse into a potential battle ahead in Budapest.

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte was another double winner on the evening, cranking out two victories in her signature mid-distance events. First, the 200m butterfly saw the Spaniard take charge and not look back, with the Olympic gold medalist stampeding to the wall in a mighty 2:07.11 to establish a new meet record. That time beat her previous season-best of 2:08.17 by over a second and now places her as 5th fastest in the world, pre-U.S. Trials.

Belmonte was the clear winner in the women’s 400m freestyle as well, taking that event in a solid 4:05.76, a time that falls within her own personal top 10 marks of her career. Her gold medal-garnering performance from this evening overtook Hungary’s Baglarka Kapas as the 5th fastest time in the world.

Several men threw down the heat in their respective sprint events tonight, including Brazilian Olympic finalist Bruno Fratus. On a roll with his 50m freestyle win from Monaco, as well as his 100m freestyle silver from last night, Fratus was king of the splash n’ dash for a 2nd time. Clocking 21.76, the Auburn-trained athlete was .23 ahead of 2nd place finisher Ari-Pekka Liukkenen, who touched in 21.99 as the other sub-22 second swimmer.

Australian ace James Magnussen, who is just getting back into racing since an extended competitive break post-Rio, registered a very respectable 22.15 for bronze. For Maggie, his confidence is building, having won the 100m freestyle both in Monaco and here, but no doubt his mind would really be set at some ease once he sees a 21-point 50 freestyle.

Cameron van der Burgh got the job done in the 50m breaststroke tonight, roaring to the wall in the only sub-27 second time of the field. Touching in 26.96, VDB beat his 26.99 from last weekend and now rests among the world’s top 3 in the event this season.

Additional Winners Tonight: