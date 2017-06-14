Florida State Picks Up Transfer Shelly Drozda from Indiana

Shelly Drozda has announced her transfer from the University of Indiana to Florida State University. The Denver native will make the move to Tallahassee after two seasons with the Hoosiers.

“I’m really grateful for the swimmer IU and Coach Ray [Looze] have helped me become, and I have nothing but respect for the program Ray runs, however it just wasn’t the right fit for me to thrive and reach my potential as a student-athlete. I’m excited for the program Coach Neal (Studd) is shaping and I can’t wait to be part of an up and coming team!”

TOP TIMES

Pre-college

200 free – 1:49.21

500 free – 4:52.72

100 back – 55.80

200 back – 1:58.01

200 IM – 2:02.69

400 IM – 4:21.12

Now

200 free – 1:48.86

500 free – 4:47.51

100 back – 54.99

200 back – 1:56.59

200 IM – 2:01.67

400 IM – 4:16.79

Drozda has made improvements across every single one of her top events, especially in the 500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. She scored in two events at the 2017 Big Ten Championships for the Hoosiers, placing 19th in the 400 IM and 17th in the 200 back.

She’s making the switch to a Florida State program that is headed into its second season with head coach Neal Studd. After not scoring at the 2016 NCAA Champs, the FSU women tallied 24 points to finish 28th. Their season was highlighted by a 4th place NCAA finish in the 100 breast from Natalie Pierce, a rising senior with the Seminoles.

Drozda will be an immediate contributor for FSU. Had she swum her best times at the 2017 ACC Champs, she would’ve been a B finalist in the 500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. FSU only had 1 B finalist and 1 C finalist in the 400 IM, 1 C finalist in the 200 back, and none in the 500 free last season at ACCs.