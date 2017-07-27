2017 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The heats of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, and men’s 200 breast, and the prelims of the women’s 4×200 free relay are on deck for the morning of day 5.

You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE- HEATS

WR 51.71 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE Budapest (HUN) 23 JUL 2017

CR 51.71 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE Budapest (HUN) 23 JUL 2017

WJR 52.70 OLEKSIAK Penny CAN Rio (BRA) 11 AUG 2016

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 53.01 Pernille Blume (DEN) – 53.13 Simone Manuel (USA) – 53.17 Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 53.18 Mallory Comerford (USA) – 53.42 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 53.45 Emma McKeon (AUS) – 53.47 Bronte Campbell (AUS) – 53.56 Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 53.92 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) / Menghui Zhu (CHN) – 54.00 – Sandrine Mainville (CAN) – 54.22 Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 54.23 Freya Anderson (GBR) – 54.25 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 54.45 Maud van der Meer (NED) – 54.49

Sarah Sjostrom, who took over the world record in this event in a relay lead-off on day one, went 53.01 to lead the heats of the women’s 100 fly. Defending Olympic champion in the 50 free Pernille Blume put up the second-fastest time of the morning with 53.13. Defending Olympic champions in this event Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak came up third and fourth in 53.17 and 53.18. Manuel’s time was the 8th-fastest swim in history by an American. American record holder Mallory Comerford was fifth in 53.42.

2012’s double Olympic champion in the 50 and 100 Ranomi Kromowidjojo was sixth in 53.45, followed by yesterday’s 200 free silver medalist Emma McKeon of Australia in 53.47. Her teammate defending world champion Bronte Campbell finished eighth in 53.56.

Six of the top ten fastest swimmers in history will take on the semifinals tonight.

MEN’S 200 BACK – HEATS

WR 1:51.92 PEIRSOL Aaron USA Rome (ITA) 31 JUL 2009

CR 1:51.92 PEIRSOL Aaron USA Rome (ITA) 31 JUL 2009

WJR 1:55.49 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS Moscow (RUS) 13 APR 2017

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – HEATS

WR 2:19.11 PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller DEN Barcelona (ESP) 1 AUG 2013

CR 2:19.11 PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller DEN Barcelona (ESP) 1 AUG 2013

WJ 2:19.64 GUNES Viktoria Zeynep TUR Singapore (SGP) 30 AUG 2015

MEN’S 200 BREAST – HEATS

WR 2:06.67 WATANABE Ippei JPN Tokyo (JPN) 29 JAN 2017

CR 2:07.23 GYURTA Daniel HUN Barcelona (ESP) 2 AUG 2013

WJR 2:08.71 QIN Haiyang RUS Kazan (RUS) 6 AUG 2015

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – PRELIMS