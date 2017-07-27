2017 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
The heats of the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, and men’s 200 breast, and the prelims of the women’s 4×200 free relay are on deck for the morning of day 5.
You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE- HEATS
- WR 51.71 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE Budapest (HUN) 23 JUL 2017
- CR 51.71 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE Budapest (HUN) 23 JUL 2017
- WJR 52.70 OLEKSIAK Penny CAN Rio (BRA) 11 AUG 2016
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 53.01
- Pernille Blume (DEN) – 53.13
- Simone Manuel (USA) – 53.17
- Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 53.18
- Mallory Comerford (USA) – 53.42
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 53.45
- Emma McKeon (AUS) – 53.47
- Bronte Campbell (AUS) – 53.56
- Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 53.92
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) / Menghui Zhu (CHN) – 54.00
- –
- Sandrine Mainville (CAN) – 54.22
- Michelle Coleman (SWE) – 54.23
- Freya Anderson (GBR) – 54.25
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 54.45
- Maud van der Meer (NED) – 54.49
Sarah Sjostrom, who took over the world record in this event in a relay lead-off on day one, went 53.01 to lead the heats of the women’s 100 fly. Defending Olympic champion in the 50 free Pernille Blume put up the second-fastest time of the morning with 53.13. Defending Olympic champions in this event Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak came up third and fourth in 53.17 and 53.18. Manuel’s time was the 8th-fastest swim in history by an American. American record holder Mallory Comerford was fifth in 53.42.
2012’s double Olympic champion in the 50 and 100 Ranomi Kromowidjojo was sixth in 53.45, followed by yesterday’s 200 free silver medalist Emma McKeon of Australia in 53.47. Her teammate defending world champion Bronte Campbell finished eighth in 53.56.
Six of the top ten fastest swimmers in history will take on the semifinals tonight.
MEN’S 200 BACK – HEATS
- WR 1:51.92 PEIRSOL Aaron USA Rome (ITA) 31 JUL 2009
- CR 1:51.92 PEIRSOL Aaron USA Rome (ITA) 31 JUL 2009
- WJR 1:55.49 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS Moscow (RUS) 13 APR 2017
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – HEATS
- WR 2:19.11 PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller DEN Barcelona (ESP) 1 AUG 2013
- CR 2:19.11 PEDERSEN Rikke Moeller DEN Barcelona (ESP) 1 AUG 2013
- WJ 2:19.64 GUNES Viktoria Zeynep TUR Singapore (SGP) 30 AUG 2015
MEN’S 200 BREAST – HEATS
- WR 2:06.67 WATANABE Ippei JPN Tokyo (JPN) 29 JAN 2017
- CR 2:07.23 GYURTA Daniel HUN Barcelona (ESP) 2 AUG 2013
- WJR 2:08.71 QIN Haiyang RUS Kazan (RUS) 6 AUG 2015
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – PRELIMS
- WR 7:42.08 People’s Republic Of China, Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- CR 7:42.08 People’s Republic Of China, Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- WJ 7:56.68 Australia, Singapore (SGP) 25 AUG 2015
Leave a Reply
37 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap"
When do people see the women’s 200 free world record coming down? Not anytime in the foreseeable future?
Will happen only after someone took down Schmitt and Franklin’s 200 free AR respectively.
US 4×200 line-up epitomises the quite extraordinary depth the States have in swimming. Excited to see the Manuel/Comerford battle – Still expect Manuel to get her US sprint queen crown back, but Mallory has really shocked me… I expected her to drop off a bit. King/Efimova side by side the other exciting race of the session. Men’s side, I am expecting huge things from Chupkov. 2.06 this week for him I think.
Not sure if it’s just me, but did Joao throw in dolphin into the wall in the men’s 50br? It’d hard to tell, but BBC just re-showed it and it looks like he might have.
Peaty-mania is happening, too: Literally on TV every 10 minutes. Not quite as big as Nana Mavis mania yet though. Such a lovely family.