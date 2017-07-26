2017 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 5 prelims from Budapest will have five events on tap: the women’s 100 free, men’s 200 back, both the men’s and women’s 200 breast, and the women’s 4×200 free relay.

Up first will be the women’s 100 free, where newly minted world record holder Sarah Sjostrom will be back in action.

Sjostrom became the first woman ever under 52 seconds leading off Sweden in the 400 free relay in 51.71. She was already the big favorite coming into the meet, but that swim solidified it.

She’ll swim in the 8th and final heat, alongside 2012 and 2016 Olympic champions in the event, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Penny Oleksiak.

Bronte Campbell will have lane 4 in heat 7 after posting a pair of quick relay legs in the free (52.14) and mixed medley (52.30) relays. She’ll be joined by 200 free gold medalist Federica Pellegrini, Australian Emma McKeon, who has been on excellent form here, and 2016 50 free Olympic champ Pernille Blume.

The first circle-seeded heat will have American representatives Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford side-by-side. Both have been on fire through four days in Budapest, with Manuel producing a pair of 52.1 splits, while Comerford broke Manuel’s American record leading off the gold medal winning 400 free relay in 52.59. They’ll be joined by Sjostrom’s teammate Michelle Coleman, who had a solid 53.21 PB on the lead-off during Sweden’s prelim relay before splitting 52.68 in finals.

Next up will be the men’s 200 back, where we’ll see Russian Evgeny Rylov for the first time this week. Rylov scratched out of the men’s 100 back as a top 5 seed, and wasn’t used on Russia’s mixed medley relays either. The 20-year-old won bronze at both the 2015 World Championships and 2016 Olympics, and will be a major threat for gold assuming he’s healthy.

He’ll will swim in the 4th heat, joined by 2016 SC World champion Radoslaw Kawecki, American Jacob Pebley and Japan’s Kosuke Hagino.

Reigning Olympic champ Ryan Murphy will face-off with China’s Xu Jiayu in the 5th and final heat. Xu defeated Murphy in the 100 back on day 3. The first circle-seeded heat has defending champion Mitch Larkin alongside Ryosuke Irie, the 2nd fastest performer in history, and Junior world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov.

Eyes will be drawn to the 4th of 4 heats in the women’s 200 breast, as Yuliya Efimova and Lilly King will swim side-by-side after their showdown in the 100 breast, where King emerged victorious. Australia’s Taylor McKeown will be flanked by Brits Jocelyn Ulyett and Molly Renshaw in heat 3, and world record holder Rikke Pedersen goes head-to-head with Junior world record holder Viktoria Zeynep Gunes in heat 2.

The first of the circle-seeded heats in the men’s 200 breast will feature American Kevin Cordes, who has shown good form thus far in Budapest with a silver medal in the 100 breast. Hungarian Daniel Gyurta, the three-time champion, will also swim in heat 3 and will draw energy from the home crowd after missing the semi-finals last year in Rio. Sweden’s Erik Persson and Great Britain’s Ross Murdoch are also dangerous figures in the heat.

World record holder Ippei Watanabe, the only man to break 2:07, will take heat 4 alongside Olympic bronze medalist Anton Chupkov and his Russian teammate Ilya Khomenko. The final heat is stacked with top seed Yasuhiro Koseki, Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin, and defending champion Marco Koch.

The women’s 4×200 free relay will be very interesting in the morning, with only ten teams entered, meaning only two won’t make it to the final. Adding to the intrigue is that they’ll all swim in the same heat.

Despite the lack of numbers, none of the country’s entered will be easy outs, so no one can slack off and expect to get in. Lineups will be released prior to the session.

You can check out all day 5 prelim start lists here.