Sarah Sjostrom Smashes 100 FR World Record In 51.71 On Relay Lead-Off

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom has had an unbelievable year in the sprint free events, coming incredibly close to the world record in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.

In the 100 she came within 0.02, going 52.08 back on the Mare Nostrum tour, and on day 1 in Budapest she became the first woman ever under 52 seconds.

After splitting 52.19 in the prelims of the 400 free relay with a takeover, Sjostrom led off the finals relay in 51.71, smashing Cate Campbell‘s 2016 record of 52.06. That swim makes her nearly a full second faster than the time required to win Olympic gold last summer (52.70), where she won bronze.

Prior to Campbell, the world record stood at 52.07 for seven years, set by Germany’s Britta Steffen at the 2009 World Championships during the super-suit era.

Sjostrom leapfrogs the two of them as the fastest of all-time, and now owns three swims inside the top-10 in history.

After Sjostrom got Sweden out to a massive lead, Michelle Coleman extended it over the Americans with a quick 52.68 split. Weaker on the back half, the Swedes fell to 5th, as the U.S. won gold in a new American Record time of 3:31.72.

Sjostrom is already four swims deep in Budapest, and has been exceptional in each and every one. She’s now the undeniable favorite for gold in the 100 free, not to mention the 100 fly tomorrow night after qualifying 1st tonight in the semi-finals. She’s also a lock for gold in the 50 fly and a big favorite in the 50 free.

10 Fastest Performances of All-Time – Women’s 100 Freestyle