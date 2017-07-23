Dressel Scorches 47.2 100 Free for New American Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Shortly after taking down the American Record in the 50 fly, Caeleb Dressel had a scorching leadoff leg for the Americans in the 400 freestyle relay. The former American Record of 47.33 done by Dave Walters in 2009 finally went down, as Dressel flipped in a scorching 22.2 en route to a record-breaking 47.26. Dressel teamed up with Townley Haas (47.46), Blake Pieroni (48.09), and Nathan Adrian as the USA redeemed their 2015 finals miss with a gold medal tonight. It was a close race with Brazil, but Adrian pulled out a 47.25 anchor to hold off Brazil at the finish.

Before tonight, no American had managed to put up a textile performance in the 47-low range. Dressel is now the fastest man in the world this year by far, moving ahead of Great Britain’s Duncan Scott (47.90), and has to be considered the heavy favorite for gold.

Dressel’s American Record 100 Free Splits:

  • 1st 50- 22.29
  • 2nd 50- 24.97
  • Final Time- 47.26

Dressel is now the fastest American in history by nearly a tenth. He’s also the 3rd fastest performer in history in textile, sitting behind Australia’s Cameron McEvoy (47.04) and James Magnussen (47.10).

ALL TIME TOP AMERICAN PERFORMERS: MEN’S 100 FREE

1 Caeleb Dressel 47.29
2 David Walters 47.33
3 Michael Phelps 47.51
4 Nathan Adrian 47.52
5 Jason Lezak 47.58
6 Garrett Weber-Gale 47.78
7 Jimmy Feigen 47.82
8 Zach Apple 48.14
9 Ryan Lochte 48.16
10 Townley Haas 48.2

35 Comments on "Dressel Scorches 47.2 100 Free for New American Record"

Swimmer?

When I saw him turn at a 22.19 I freaked out at how far ahead he was of everyone else! Dressel is the best male swimmer in the world now imo.

1 hour 32 minutes ago
David

It’s just day 1
We’ll see

1 hour 16 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

Prolly the best two stroke guy, right? Maybe le Clos or Hagino can do a decent 200 free, but there isn’t another crossover guy I can think of right now.

47 minutes 9 seconds ago
KC4∞

I still want to see him do a 200IM in top form. Could be nasty.

35 minutes 9 seconds ago
MTK

If he ever wants to do some SCM after NCAA career, imagine how nasty his 100IM would be.

19 minutes 45 seconds ago
Caleb

He looks fantastic right now but let’s see him win one event, first!

22 minutes 51 seconds ago
Bolles Alum

Waiting on some Gregg Troy love???

4 minutes 59 seconds ago
abc123

Breaks 100 free american record shortly after breaking the 50 fly AR. Looks like the he’s on track to break the 100 fly AR after breaking the 50 free AR. #49.81

1 hour 30 minutes ago
Swimmer?

Well…. it isn’t impossible. I believe Schooling is going to lose it though now lol. Dressel is taking Phelps’ throne. He could leave the meet with 7 gold medals. The crazy thing is that this came out of nowhere. We already knew he was going to be big, but wow. He has even more potential than I thought. I want to see that steroid equivalent 46.91 world record go down so badly.

1 hour 18 minutes ago
R&R

Came out of nowhere?

58 minutes 31 seconds ago
Swimmer?

Did you expect him to go 47.26?

50 minutes 42 seconds ago
xzasddhjk

If he gets a decent 200 free to get on the relay he could be on the 8 medal train in 2020!

58 minutes 11 seconds ago
Swimmer?

😰😰😰😰😰
100 fly
50 free
100 free
4 relays that seems like 7 medals not 8 🤔

35 minutes 14 seconds ago
KC4∞

50 fly

30 minutes 50 seconds ago
KC4∞

Oh, 2020… Nvmd.

29 minutes 27 seconds ago
Hoangle

What a performance !!!
Dressel own pure speed for sprinting events and furthermore he has advantange from turns

1 hour 22 minutes ago
