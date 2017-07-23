Dressel Scorches 47.2 100 Free for New American Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Shortly after taking down the American Record in the 50 fly, Caeleb Dressel had a scorching leadoff leg for the Americans in the 400 freestyle relay. The former American Record of 47.33 done by Dave Walters in 2009 finally went down, as Dressel flipped in a scorching 22.2 en route to a record-breaking 47.26. Dressel teamed up with Townley Haas (47.46), Blake Pieroni (48.09), and Nathan Adrian as the USA redeemed their 2015 finals miss with a gold medal tonight. It was a close race with Brazil, but Adrian pulled out a 47.25 anchor to hold off Brazil at the finish.

Before tonight, no American had managed to put up a textile performance in the 47-low range. Dressel is now the fastest man in the world this year by far, moving ahead of Great Britain’s Duncan Scott (47.90), and has to be considered the heavy favorite for gold.

Dressel’s American Record 100 Free Splits:

1st 50- 22.29

2nd 50- 24.97

Final Time- 47.26

Dressel is now the fastest American in history by nearly a tenth. He’s also the 3rd fastest performer in history in textile, sitting behind Australia’s Cameron McEvoy (47.04) and James Magnussen (47.10).

