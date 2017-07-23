2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
Shortly after taking down the American Record in the 50 fly, Caeleb Dressel had a scorching leadoff leg for the Americans in the 400 freestyle relay. The former American Record of 47.33 done by Dave Walters in 2009 finally went down, as Dressel flipped in a scorching 22.2 en route to a record-breaking 47.26. Dressel teamed up with Townley Haas (47.46), Blake Pieroni (48.09), and Nathan Adrian as the USA redeemed their 2015 finals miss with a gold medal tonight. It was a close race with Brazil, but Adrian pulled out a 47.25 anchor to hold off Brazil at the finish.
Before tonight, no American had managed to put up a textile performance in the 47-low range. Dressel is now the fastest man in the world this year by far, moving ahead of Great Britain’s Duncan Scott (47.90), and has to be considered the heavy favorite for gold.
Dressel’s American Record 100 Free Splits:
- 1st 50- 22.29
- 2nd 50- 24.97
- Final Time- 47.26
Dressel is now the fastest American in history by nearly a tenth. He’s also the 3rd fastest performer in history in textile, sitting behind Australia’s Cameron McEvoy (47.04) and James Magnussen (47.10).
ALL TIME TOP AMERICAN PERFORMERS: MEN’S 100 FREE
|1
|Caeleb Dressel
|47.29
|2
|David Walters
|47.33
|3
|Michael Phelps
|47.51
|4
|Nathan Adrian
|47.52
|5
|Jason Lezak
|47.58
|6
|Garrett Weber-Gale
|47.78
|7
|Jimmy Feigen
|47.82
|8
|Zach Apple
|48.14
|9
|Ryan Lochte
|48.16
|10
|Townley Haas
|48.2
Leave a Reply
35 Comments on "Dressel Scorches 47.2 100 Free for New American Record"
When I saw him turn at a 22.19 I freaked out at how far ahead he was of everyone else! Dressel is the best male swimmer in the world now imo.
It’s just day 1
We’ll see
Prolly the best two stroke guy, right? Maybe le Clos or Hagino can do a decent 200 free, but there isn’t another crossover guy I can think of right now.
I still want to see him do a 200IM in top form. Could be nasty.
If he ever wants to do some SCM after NCAA career, imagine how nasty his 100IM would be.
He looks fantastic right now but let’s see him win one event, first!
Waiting on some Gregg Troy love???
Breaks 100 free american record shortly after breaking the 50 fly AR. Looks like the he’s on track to break the 100 fly AR after breaking the 50 free AR. #49.81
Well…. it isn’t impossible. I believe Schooling is going to lose it though now lol. Dressel is taking Phelps’ throne. He could leave the meet with 7 gold medals. The crazy thing is that this came out of nowhere. We already knew he was going to be big, but wow. He has even more potential than I thought. I want to see that steroid equivalent 46.91 world record go down so badly.
Came out of nowhere?
Did you expect him to go 47.26?
If he gets a decent 200 free to get on the relay he could be on the 8 medal train in 2020!
😰😰😰😰😰
100 fly
50 free
100 free
4 relays that seems like 7 medals not 8 🤔
50 fly
Oh, 2020… Nvmd.
What a performance !!!
Dressel own pure speed for sprinting events and furthermore he has advantange from turns