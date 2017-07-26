2017 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The heats of the women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, women’s 200 fly, and men’s 200 IM, and the prelims of the mixed 4×100 medley relay are on deck for the morning of day 4.

You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – HEATS

  • WR 27.06 ZHAO Jing CHN Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
  • CR 27.06 ZHAO Jing CHN Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
  • WJR 27.49 ATHERTON Minna AUS Brisbane (AUS) 7 FEB 2016
  1. Fu Yuanhui (CHN) – 27.21
  2. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR) / Etiene Medeiros (BRA) – 27.65
  4. Georgia Davies (GBR) – 27.73
  5. Holly Barratt (AUS) – 27.75
  6. Wang Xueer (CHN) – 27.85
  7. Hannah Stevens (USA) – 27.89
  8. Emily Seebohm (AUS) – 27.91
  9. Kathleen Baker (USA) – 27.94
  10. Anastasiia Fesikova (RUS) / Andrea Berrino – 27.96
  12. Mimosa Jallow (FIN) – 28.05
  13. Kylie Masse (CAN) – 28.10
  14. Alicja Tchorz (POL) – 28.13
  15. Simona Baumrtova (CZE) – 28.15
  16. Theodora Drakou (GRE) – 28.22

Defending world champion Fu Yuanhui of China put up the 4th-fastest 50 backstroke in history this morning to qualify first for semis. She came in nearly half a second ahead of the field. Defending second-place finisher Etiene Medeiros of Brazil tied with Belarus’s Aliaksandra Herasimenia for second with 27.65.

Fourth went to Great Britain’s Georgia Davies in 27.73, followed by Australia’s oldest-rookie-in-WCs-history Holly Barratt in 27.75. China’s Wang Xueer was sixth in 27.85, followed by American rookie Hannah Stevens of the University of Missouri in 27.89. Aussie veteran Emily Seebohm was eighth in 27.91.

MEN’S 100 FREE – HEATS

  • WR 46.91 CIELO FILHO Cesar BRA Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
  • CR 46.91 CIELO FILHO Cesar BRA Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
  • WJR 47.58 CHALMERS Kyle AUS Rio (BRA) 10 AUG 2016

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – HEATS

  • WR 2:01.81 LIU Zige CHN Ji Nan (CHN) 21 OCT 2009
  • CR 2:03.41 SCHIPPER Jessicah AUS Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
  • WJR 2:06.29 HASEGAWA Suzuka JPN Nagoya (JPN) 15 APR 2017

MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS

  • WR 1:54.00 LOCHTE Ryan USA Shanghai (CHN) 28 JUL 2011
  • CR 1:54.00 LOCHTE Ryan USA Shanghai (CHN) 28 JUL 2011
  • WJR 1:57.54 TAN Haiyang CHN Qingdao (CHN) 4 APR 2017

MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY – PRELIMS

  • WR 3:41.71 Great Britain Kazan (RUS) 5 AUG 2015
  • CR 3:41.71 Great Britain Kazan (RUS) 5 AUG 2015

