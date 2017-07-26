2017 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
The heats of the women’s 50 back, men’s 100 free, women’s 200 fly, and men’s 200 IM, and the prelims of the mixed 4×100 medley relay are on deck for the morning of day 4.
You can read a full preview of this morning’s events here.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – HEATS
- WR 27.06 ZHAO Jing CHN Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- CR 27.06 ZHAO Jing CHN Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- WJR 27.49 ATHERTON Minna AUS Brisbane (AUS) 7 FEB 2016
- Fu Yuanhui (CHN) – 27.21
- Aliaksandra Herasimenia (BLR) / Etiene Medeiros (BRA) – 27.65
- –
- Georgia Davies (GBR) – 27.73
- Holly Barratt (AUS) – 27.75
- Wang Xueer (CHN) – 27.85
- Hannah Stevens (USA) – 27.89
- Emily Seebohm (AUS) – 27.91
- Kathleen Baker (USA) – 27.94
- Anastasiia Fesikova (RUS) / Andrea Berrino – 27.96
- –
- Mimosa Jallow (FIN) – 28.05
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 28.10
- Alicja Tchorz (POL) – 28.13
- Simona Baumrtova (CZE) – 28.15
- Theodora Drakou (GRE) – 28.22
Defending world champion Fu Yuanhui of China put up the 4th-fastest 50 backstroke in history this morning to qualify first for semis. She came in nearly half a second ahead of the field. Defending second-place finisher Etiene Medeiros of Brazil tied with Belarus’s Aliaksandra Herasimenia for second with 27.65.
Fourth went to Great Britain’s Georgia Davies in 27.73, followed by Australia’s oldest-rookie-in-WCs-history Holly Barratt in 27.75. China’s Wang Xueer was sixth in 27.85, followed by American rookie Hannah Stevens of the University of Missouri in 27.89. Aussie veteran Emily Seebohm was eighth in 27.91.
MEN’S 100 FREE – HEATS
- WR 46.91 CIELO FILHO Cesar BRA Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- CR 46.91 CIELO FILHO Cesar BRA Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- WJR 47.58 CHALMERS Kyle AUS Rio (BRA) 10 AUG 2016
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – HEATS
- WR 2:01.81 LIU Zige CHN Ji Nan (CHN) 21 OCT 2009
- CR 2:03.41 SCHIPPER Jessicah AUS Rome (ITA) 30 JUL 2009
- WJR 2:06.29 HASEGAWA Suzuka JPN Nagoya (JPN) 15 APR 2017
MEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- WR 1:54.00 LOCHTE Ryan USA Shanghai (CHN) 28 JUL 2011
- CR 1:54.00 LOCHTE Ryan USA Shanghai (CHN) 28 JUL 2011
- WJR 1:57.54 TAN Haiyang CHN Qingdao (CHN) 4 APR 2017
MIXED 4×100 MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- WR 3:41.71 Great Britain Kazan (RUS) 5 AUG 2015
- CR 3:41.71 Great Britain Kazan (RUS) 5 AUG 2015
93 Comments on "2017 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap"
Wow, cursing McEvoy are you
The poor boy is always cursed 🙁
Maybe today/tomorrow will change things….
not confident in the type of form he is in. 48.0 in the prelims but then 48.0 again with a relay start in the finals. likely will not be better than that.
I agree. However, I believe that he can be capable of more but he rarely is able to put this swim together internationally. Based off of earlier in the week and also in this past year, though, I do not see him as a contender.
McEvoy is not going to make it to semis now….
Curious to see who will swim the female legs of the mixed relay for Australia if they get to the final. On the FB Live chat they had Cam Mac and Jack Cartwright pencilled in which makes sense. So wondering if Emma will get a break or if she’ll back up after the 200m (since it wouldn’t be one of the 6 events she was originally pencilled in for).
Oops that meant to be not just this mixed relay but also the free mixed relay later on in the week.
aussie absentees might put up a faster 4×100 mixed freestyle than the current roster in budapest
Definitely Chalmers and C1. A line up of McEvoy, Chalmers, C1 & (fit) C2 would be a scary proposition but that will have to wait for some other time.
As it is, with these MMR heats they are either being very forward looking by sending out 3 rookies in a lineup of McKeown Jr (back), Wilson -male (brs), Irvine – fly and Jack (free). Good experience ….. but comes with the flipside of potential risk of not making final … quite possibly a risk that they feel is worth taking which is fair enough.
today is medley, not freestyle
Yep I know, we posted at the same time! 🙂
Lets go again …….