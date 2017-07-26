U.S. Team Breaks Mixed Medley Relay World Record

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After seeing the lineups for this morning’s mixed medley relay, it’s no surprise that the U.S. team broke the world record in the prelims.

100 back bronze medalist and 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy led them off in 52.34, a time faster than the gold medal winning time last night (though he had open water, and lead-off times in mixed events don’t officially count).

They then followed with individual medalists Kevin Cordes and Kelsi Worrell, rather than going with Trials runners-up Cody Miller and Sarah Gibson. Cordes split a solid 58.95, and Worrell followed up with a 56.17 on fly. Mallory Comerford, who set an American Record leading off the 400 free relay, anchored in 52.82 to give them a time of 3:40.28.

The swim breaks Great Britain’s world record of 3:41.71, set at the 2015 Championships when the mixed relays were first introduced on the LC World Championship stage.

Expect the U.S. to sub-in Matt Grevers and Simone Manuel for Murphy and Comerford in the final, while keeping on Cordes and Worrell. The Australians finished 2nd in 3:44.13, and have many potential substitutions to make including Mitch Larkin on back, Emma McKeon on fly and Bronte Campbell on free. Canada (3:44.46) and Great Britain (3:44.79) qualified 3rd and 4th.