2 Pool Records Broken as Iowa Tops Iowa State in Women’s Dual

Iowa vs Iowa State (Women’s Meet)

Friday, December 8th

Ames, Iowa

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Iowa – 172.5

Iowa State – 127.5

Iowa only dropped 4 events to in-state opponent, Iowa State, in a women’s dual on December 8th. A pair of Iowa State pool records were broken, with each team breaking 1.

First up was Hannah Burvill of Iowa, who broke the pool record in the 200 free, posting a 1:47.91 to win convincingly and put up her fastest dual meet 200 of the season by almost half a second. Burvill’s fastest 200 overall this season was her 1:45.82, which she swam at the Minnesota Invite a few weeks ago, and is also her fastest time ever.

The other pool record came from Iowa State’s Laura Miksch in the 50 free, where she posted a 23.06. That time was her fastest of the season by a couple tenths of a second, and sits under 4 tenths of a second off her personal best of 22.66, which she set at the Big 12 conference meet last year.

Iowa State’s Keely Soellner dominated the distance free events, swimming both the 1000 and 500 for the first time this season. Soellner won the 1000 with a 10:08.04, a decent swim compared to her best time – her 1000 split of 9:54.62 in her mile at Big 12s last season. She also won the 500 with a 4:54.65, which cracks the top 10 rankings for the Big 12 conference.

Event Winners:

PRESS RELEASE – IOWA:

AMES, Iowa — The University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team cruised to its eighth straight Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series victory over Iowa State on Friday night at Beyer Hall Pool. The Hawkeyes won 12-of-16 events and posted seven season-best times on the night en route to the 172.5-127.5 victory.

The quartet of Jo Jekel , Shea Hoyt , Kelsey Drake , and Mekenna Scheitlin got the Hawkeyes off to a strong start, posting a time of 1:42.06 in the 200-medley relay to claim a first place finish and get Iowa out to an early lead.

TOP PERFORMERS

Senior Meghan Lavelle won two events — the 100 back (54.43) and 200 back (1:59.37). Lavelle’s time in the 100 back is a season-best and an NCAA “B” qualifying time.

Drake also claimed two individual event titles, winning the 200 IM (2:02.46) and 200 fly (1:59.99)

Jekel finish second in the 100 back behind Lavelle with an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 54.94. Senior Nikol Lagoszinska and junior Natalie McGovern were third and sixth in the 200 back with season-best times of 2:03.59 and 2:05.52, respectively.

Junior Kelly McNamara also posted a season-best performance in the 100 fly touching in at 54.55, while Hoyt posted an NCAA “B” qualifying time and season-best in the 200 breaststroke, touching in at 2:14.22.

In the diving well, junior Jacintha Thomas dove to an NCAA zone standard score of 284.50 off the 1-meter to win the event. She claimed her second title off the 3-meter, posting a second zone standard score of 291.15.

Seniors Lauren Leehy , Jekel, Scheitlin, and sophomore Hannah Burvill closed out the meet by winning the 400-free relay with a time of 3:23.06.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action in 2018, hosting Illinois and Notre Dame from Jan. 12-13 at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium.

PRESS RELEASE – IOWA STATE:

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State swimming and diving team (3-2, 1-0 Big 12) fell to rival Iowa (3-2, 1-2 Big Ten) by a score of 172.5-127.5. This year’s Cy-Hawk dual was the closest since 2013, where Iowa won 165-135. With the win, the Hawkeyes now lead the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series by a total of nine to eight.

Right off the bat, the Cyclones were competitive. They took the two of the top-three spots in the 200 medley relay, with Iowa State’s top relay moving into the ninth spot on Iowa State’s all-time top performer list. In the individual events, Iowa State got a huge one-two finish by Keely Soellner (10:08.04) and Haley Ruegemer (10:14.77). Soellner’s finish was the seventh-fastest in school history.

The 100 breaststroke was won by freshman Martha Haas with a time of 1:02.64, moving to the eighth best performer in school history. A pair of seniors, Kasey Roberts (1:03.40) and Danica Delaquis (1:03.99), would follow close behind, finishing third and fourth respectively. Kami Pankratz would use a PR time of 2:07.47 in the 200 fly to score in fifth for the Cyclones, with Mary Kate Luddy (2:01.81) touching third. These events would by followed by Laura Miksch tying Amanda Paulson’s Beyer Pool record of 23.06 in the 50 freestyle. The 50 free would bring the event to a pause for diving with the score 71.5-59.5 in favor of the visiting Hawkeyes.

“I was just happy that I finished with that time,” Miksch would say following the meet. “Living up to Amanda is such an amazing thing. I only swam with her for a year, but I learned a lot. Overall, I’m really happy with the entire team’s performance tonight.”

In the diving well, Sydney Ronald performed well for the Cyclones, taking second overall on the three-meter scoring 279.00. Dana Liva took third with a 271.20. One-meter diving presented an opportunity for the divers to get another zone-qualifying score, and Liva did just that. Her score of 271.60 was enough to qualify for the Zone Championships. Ronald scored 260.70 and Mueller a personal record of 234.75.

“I was really happy with my one-meter, making the Zone cut,” Liva said afterwords. “I’m making the changes Jeff wanted me too.”

“It’s exciting when you get those marks,” diving coach Jeff Warrick said. “I thought we had solid performances all-around.”

Following the break, Miksch and Anna Andersen took second and third in the 100 free. Harper Emswiler ‘s personal record in the 200 back was good for second overall, moving up to 15th on Iowa State’s top performer list. The trio of Delaquis, Roberts and Haas placed second, third and fourth in the 200 breast, followed by Soellner winning the second distance freestyle race of the night, touching at 4:54.65 in the 500 free.

In the final event before one-meter diving, Luddy (55.31) and Rachel Resch (56.38) both recorded PR times in the 100 fly, with Luddy ending in second and Resch in fourth. The 100 fly put the score at 135.5-109.5 in favor of Iowa at the final diving break.

The 200 IM featured a personal best of 2:05.20 from Haley Ruegemer , good for second in the event. In the 400 freestyle, the team of Andersen, Silqi Luo , Soellner and Miksch jumped into the top-ten relay teams in school history. Their time of 3:24.18 put them second in the event and seventh on Iowa State’s leaderboard. That would wrap up this year’s Cy-Hawk dual, Iowa State falling 172.5-127.5.

“I thought our women really competed well,” head coach Duane Sorenson said following the meet. “I really liked the way our women raced from start to finish. On Laura, she and Amanda always used to race each other in practice when they swam together, so it was neat to see Laura tie the record.”

UP NEXT

The Cyclones have a winter training trip to a pair of locations. The swimmers are heading to Florida, while the divers head north for the winter in Ontario, Canada. The next meet is Jan. 13 against in-state rival Northern Iowa.