198 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 908 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Within the framework of the Loyola University New Orleans mission of educating the whole person, the Assistant Swim Coach will support both the men’s and women’s swim teams by fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of the position. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting the Head Swim Coach in providing coaching expertise and administrative duties for the intercollegiate Swim program on a part-time basis.

HEAD COACH, ISLAND SWIMMING CLUB, VICTORIA, BC, CANADA

ISC is one of Canada’s oldest age-group swim clubs, based in Greater Victoria, British Columbia. Established over 100 years ago, ISC has more than 250 registered competitive swimmers and operates pre-competitive programs for more than 400 others. ISC swimmers include Provincial, National and International level athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Hope College is a Christian, co-educational, undergraduate, residential, multicultural, liberal arts college of 3,200 students, affiliated with the Reformed Church in America, located in Holland, MI. Hope is a full member the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and NCAA Division III.

SWIM AND FITNESS INSTRUCTOR/COACH IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS Darren Mew Sports and Fitness Ltd was set up in the Cayman Islands by Double Olympic Finalist Darren Mew in 2015. Please check the website darrenmew.com for more info.

AQUATICS/SWIM TEAM DIRECTOR

Under the direction of the District Aquatics Director and in accordance with Association policies, the Ft. Meigs YMCA Aquatics/Swim Team Director is responsible for the management of the entire Aquatics Lifeguard Team for the Fort Meigs YMCA branch of the YMCA of Greater Toledo and the Perrysburg City pool. The Aquatics/Swim Team Director will also function as the head swim team coach for the Ft. Meigs YMCA. This position will lead the development and implementation of innovative curriculum and activities, supervising, guiding and developing staff to ensure that participant’s development occurs in a fun, healthy and safe environment, and ensuring program outcomes are consistently achieved.

HEAD COACH: DYNAMO SWIM CLUB

The Dynamo Swim Club (www.dynamoswimclub.com, located in Atlanta, GA is searching for a Head Coach. Dynamo currently has 900 plus swimmers from beginning level age group swimmers to Olympians. The club owns two locations in Metro Atlanta, one of which includes a 50-meter pool. Dynamo is consistently a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club and Podium Club team. Dynamo is a nonprofit 501c3 organization and is supported by a parent-run volunteer board of directors, full-time administrative staff and coaches and various department managers.

HEAD COACH; MISSION VALLEY AQUATICS, POLSON, MT

Mission Valley Aquatics, located on the south shore of Flathead Lake in beautiful Northwestern Montana, seeks a part-time head swim coach for its Lake Monsters Swim Team, an age group, USA Swimming (MT Swimming LSC) program with approximately 40 swimmers (winter season), ages 6-18.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Lakeside Aquatic Club (LAC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on bringing all levels of swimming to the area from learn-to-swim programs to national level development. LAC is one of the largest and most successful teams in the state of Texas, with over 1,100 swimmers. Our swimmers are Olympic Trials qualifiers, Paralympic Trials qualifiers, high school state champions, collegiate athletes and NCAA champions. LAC is a USA Swimming Gold Medal Club.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Virginia Military Institute, located in Lexington, Va., is a four-year undergraduate college founded in 1839. It is a member of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s system of higher education.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Assists in aspects of the recruitment process from inception to completion, including the development of recruiting plans, targeting potential student-athletes for recruitment purposes and making recommendations. Be involved in all aspects of meet management and assist the head coach in managing and coaching the team.

ASSISTANT COACH; REVERE SANDSHARKS SWIM CLUB (RSSC)

Founded in June 2007, the Revere SandSharks Swim Club (RSSC) has enjoyed 10 years of competitve growth and community relationships. As a non-profit competitive swim team, RSSC is committed to providing a competitive, safe, fun, and educational environment that supports the needs of our swimmers from entry level and beyond, may that be college, recreation, or an essential life skill. No matter what level the individual on RSSC is; challenges are geared to developing swimmers to the best of THEIR ability.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

Lehigh University is seeking an outgoing, organized, and self-directed individual to join our Swim team as the new Assistant Coach. The Assistant Coach provides leadership and direction to all facets of the swimming and diving program. We are looking for someone who can advance the mission of the team, the University, and the Department of Athletics through strong relationship building, recruiting, and coaching efforts.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Indiana University Swimming & Diving is a NCAA Division I program that is a member of the Big Ten Conference.

ASSISTANT COACHES: COSTA MESA AQUATICS CLUB (CMAC)

The Costa Mesa Aquatics Club is a USA Swimming competitive swim club that helps athletes achieve all levels of competitive potential. We offer year round swim team, swim lessons, and water polo.

HEAD COACH

The Owensboro Marlins Swim Team is seeking a head coach to lead its year around, competitive USA team with a proven track record of developing swimmers to their maximum potential. The Marlins average 120 swimmers during short course season and primarily train at a state of the art, 10 lane, 25 yard competition pool located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP & SENIOR COACH

We are looking to hire a Full Time Senior & Age Group Coach for our Audrey Moore Location in Virginia. This coach would lead, design and foster systematic growth from the youngest novices to the appropriate High Performance Age Group level programs while working within the Team Mission Statement/Vision/Values (see website).

COLLEGE DIVING COACH

East Carolina University seeks to create an environment that fosters the recruitment and retention of a more diverse student body, faculty, staff and administration. In order to promote the university’s diversity goal, the Athletics Department encourages applicants from women, minorities, and historically underrepresented groups.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH

Southridge Aquatic Raider Gators is seeking a motivated and knowledgable individual as head coach of a well-established age group club. Head coach will work with swimmers, parents, and assistants to continue to build upon our tradition of excellence in Southern Indiana swimming.

HEAD COACH

The Emmaus Aquatic Club (EMAC) is looking for a dynamic, experienced, and committed Head Coach to lead our competitive, USA Swimming year-round team. For over 30 years, EMAC has provided the Lehigh Valley area with excellent aquatic programs, including year-round competitive swimming and learn-to-swim lessons through our Swim America program. In addition, we offer summer memberships to our outdoor facility as well as aquatic exercise classes.

HEAD MASTERS SWIMMING COACH

West Hollywood Aquatics is a masters swimming and water polo team founded in 1982 with approximately 180 members. Our team currently offers 14 swim workouts a week with a membership that includes competitive as well as recreational swimmers. We were founded in the Southern California city of West Hollywood as an organization training for the first Gay Games and currently have a membership spanning across the Los Angeles area.

HEAD COACH

Recent changes within Edmonton Keyano Swim Club have provided the opportunity to review our high performance competitive programme, and we are now seeking to recruit a Head Coach based in Edmonton, who is able to lead a Club of approx. 350 swimmers with a strong high performance age group focus.

COLLEGE ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach is a twelve month position (75% appointment) and will be responsible for successful execution in planning, developing and administering all phases of the women’s swimming coaching and recruiting program. All duties and responsibilities are governed by state, federal and university policy.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Greenwich Academy is seeking a head swim coach for its swimming and diving program. The coach is responsible for the entire program, grades 7-12, designing and implementing a training regimen that meets the needs of all swimmers.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH AT FRESNO PACIFIC UNIVERISTY (NCAA DII)

Fresno Pacific University offers undergraduate and graduate programs that stress solid academic preparation and a strong ethical foundation. Some 3,500 traditional and adult students attend classes on the main campus in southeast Fresno or regional campuses in North Fresno, Visalia, Bakersfield and Merced as well as online.

VILLASPORT CYPRESS – COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

This position works closely with the Aquatics Director in developing, coordinating, and managing the VillaSport Competitive USA Swim Team in a safe and responsible manner. This person will be provided with general supervision by the Aquatics Director and will need to be organized, self-motivated, resourceful, and able to successfully manage the programs with minimal direct supervision.

HEAD SWIM COACH DECATUR SWIM CLUB

The Head Swim Coach (Head Coach) position is a full-time, year-round position based in Decatur, IL. The Head Coach will be expected to coach a minimum of five practices weekly and dedicate approximately 12 to 16 hours monthly toward administrative duties. The Head Coach reports directly to the Board of Directors.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS LEAD COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO CA AND ISLAMORADA FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire lead coaches based in San Diego, CA and Islamorada, FL.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS/HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Fork Union Military Academy is seeking a Director of Aquatics, Swimming and Diving Coach for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Benefits include a retirement plan, health, dental, life insurance and meals provided depending on the shift. The Academy is a Christian male boarding and day school that attracts students from more than 30 states and 15 foreign countries. The Academy offers our students a college preparatory curriculum in a military-style environment.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming is looking for energetic and enthusiastic Assistant Coaches to assist with growing our team. We are a Coach-owned, coach led swim club in NW Austin. We own a brand new 50 meter by 25 yard indoor swim center. We own our water!

SENIOR DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

The Coral Springs Swim Club, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is searching for a qualified senior group coach. The swim program is a very successful program. CSSC earned Gold Medal status in 2009 and 2010 and sent eight swimmers to the 2008 Olympics in Bejing. In total, the program has about 225 swimmers. For more information about the CSSC, please visit our website at www.csscswim.com.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The MetroWest Aquatic Club (MAC-NE), a Level 2 recognized club, is a technically based United States Swimming registered club with approximately 125 swimmers and 8 coaches. MAC swimmers have access to two 6 lane, 25 yard college/university pools that are three miles apart and within nine and twelve miles of the city of Boston, respectively.

COLLEGE ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Tufts University is a member of the Division III National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Tufts students participate in 20 varsity sports, as well as a number of intramural and club sports.

NCAA DIVISION I ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The primary and most important responsibility of a coach is instructing student-athletes. Reporting to the Head Coach – Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving, the individual serving in this position is responsible for, but not limited to, the following duties…

ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is an NCAA Division III institution of Engineering, Science, and Math located in Terre Haute, Indiana. We have about 2200 undergraduate students and about 100 graduate students.

HEAD COACH FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA USA SWIMMING CLUB TEAM

The Head Coach will be responsible for directing and managing all aspects of the swim club, including the swim team, swim lesson programs and summer rec teams. Qualified applicants should be highly motivated and resourceful and able to leap buildings in a single bound. We offer a competitive salary including, education allowance, travel expense reimbursement, 6 personal/sick days per year and two weeks for vacation.

FULL TIME COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The University of Mount Union is currently seeking applicants for an Assistant Coach position for the 2017-2018 season. This position provides the opportunity to work with both the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving teams.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team (CAST, IES) is looking to hire an age group coach with a sincere love of coaching to complement our staff of coaches. CAST trains at the Kroc Center in beautiful Coeur d’Alene, Idaho an area considered by many to be one of the most scenic and affordable areas in the United States.

AGE-GROUP COACH

ORCA is a year-round competitive USA Swim team of approximately 160 swimmers located in Orange, CA. In addition to our competitive team, in partnership with the City of Orange we provide swim lessons from April through November as well as summer rec swim and water polo teams during the months of June-August.

BEARD SWIM CO. SWIM INSTRUCTORS • LIFEGUARDS • SALES ASSOCIATES

At Beard Swim Co. we believe the ability to swim is one of the most important gifts you can give a child and it is our goal to provide them with the proficiency and confidence needed to safely immerse themselves in the aquatic environments and activities they will encounter throughout life.

LEAD SENIOR COACHES

The Cincinnati Marlins, a team of 400-500 athletes, are seeking Lead Coaches for Senior Group at our Central location (Keating Natatorium) and Northern Kentucky University. Full-time or Part-time opportunities may be available.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT POSITION – DIVING

Henderson State University is seeking a highly motivated and energetic individual to serve as a graduate assistant for the HSU Red Wave Diving teams in Arkadelphia, AR. This individual will serve both the men’s and women’s diving programs. Henderson State is a member of the New South Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Conference (NSISC) and competes as an NCAA Division ll program.

ASSISTANT COLLEGE COACH, MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING

Williams College, a Division III Institution and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Coach of the nationally ranked Men’s and Women’s swimming programs. This is a 6 month position.

HEAD COLLEGE SWIM COACH

Alderson Broaddus University is a health-related and professional educational institution firmly rooted in the liberal arts. Alderson Broaddus University is located in Philippi, WV, and is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches, USA, and the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities. Alderson Broaddus University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from minority candidates.

ALASKA COACHING OPPORTUNITY! HEAD COACH/LIFEGUARD POSITION IN BEAUTIFUL CRAIG ALASKA ON PRINCE OF WALES ISLAND

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Norwich University Job Posting: Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach

CAL STATE EAST BAY ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Cal State East Bay is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The Cal State East Bay Athletic Department sponsors 15 Intercollegiate sport programs. CSUEB is a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) which has won 152 NCAA championships in its 75-year history, the most of any Division II conference.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

San Clemente Aquatics, a competitive swim team of 300+, is seeking a Head Age Group Swim Coach with previous experience (either teaching in a professional environment, was on a swim team, or is certified) to coach year round. Must meet USA Swimming Coach requirements prior to hire.

ASSISTANT COACH

Hurricane Aquatics (CANES) is a year round competitive swim program founded in 2014 that is growing steadily. Comprised of 60+ competitive swimmers and 200+ pre-competitive swimmers. The team ranges in age and ability from novice through post graduate/international competitors and we offer a masters/triathlon group. We are located in Coral Gables, FL and train at the University of Miami.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 89,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 587,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,300+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 187,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.