19 to Represent New Zealand at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Nineteen swimmers will represent New Zealand at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, next spring.

Headlining the Kiwi roster will be nine-time Paralympic champion Sophie Pascoe, who heads a team of five Para swimmers. Pascoe has been to three Paralympics for New Zealand, and is the most decorated Paralympian, in any sport, in the country’s history. Joining Pascoe in Para swimming events are Jesse ReynoldsTupou NeiufiChris Arbuthnott and Celyn Edward.

Four 2016 Olympic swimmers will make an appearance in Gold Coast in a few months for New Zealand. Corey MainBradlee Ashby, and Matthew Stanley will race for the men, while Helena Gasson will swim for the women.

One of the most exciting young swimmers to compete in April for NZ is Gabi Fa’amausili, a NZ record holder in several events who was the 2015 World Junior Champion in the 50 backstroke.

Stanford sprinter Sam Perry will also make a splash for NZ, along with 50 and 100 free national record holder Daniel Hunter.

Full roster

