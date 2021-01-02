19.9 Sprinter Drew Salls Makes Verbal Commitment to NC State for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sandalwood High School (Jacksonville, Florida) junior Drew Salls has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University’s class of 2025. He wrote on social media:

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at North Carolina State University! Big thanks to everyone who helped get me here! Go pack♦️🐺#pbg”

Salls made a big splash in November when he took 8/10 of a second off his best 50 free time to throw down a 19.94 in finals at the 2020 Florida High School Class 4A State Championships. That made him the fastest 16-year-old in the country for the year. Coming in with a PB of 20.76, he ripped a 20.33 in prelims before breaking the 20-second barrier for the first time in finals with his 19.94. He also placed 4th in the 100 free with 44.79. In 2019 at the FHSAA 3A State Meet, when he attended Fletcher High School, he went 20.76 in the 50 free and 46.60 in the 100 free.

Salls swims year-round with Bolles School Sharks. Just after high school season he logged five more PBs at the Bolles Senior November Intrasquad. Those include the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 19.94

100 free – 44.79

200 free – 1:42.10

100 fly – 50.16

Salls will join JT Ewing, Kyle Ponsler, Lance Norris, Michael Cotter, and Ryan Weaver in Raleigh in the fall of 2022. He will overlap with NCS sprinters Noah Henderson, Hunter Tapp, Kimani Gregory, and Matthew McDonald.

