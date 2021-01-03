Former USMS President, Legendary Masters Figure Ted Haartz Dies at 92

International Swimming Hall of Fame member Ted Haartz died on Friday, according to a Facebook post by his son. He was 92 years old.

No cause of death was included in the post.

Haartz is a member of several aquatic halls of fame after a long career of contributing to the sport, mostly at the Masters level. That includes induction into the International Swimming Hall of Fame as an Honor Contributor in 2013.

Haartz was the president of United States Masters Swimming from 1980-1981. The former Tufts University swimmer was a charter member of New England Masters Swimming Committee, serving as the President of the organization for four years – the first person to hold that role.

Haartz has been credited with a heavy hand in the expansion of Masters Swimming at both the national and international level, including developing the first Top Ten and National Records listings.

In the water, Haartz set at least 5 Masters World Records and 51 Masters American Records, primarily in breaststroke races.

In 1976, he received the Capt. Ransom D. Arthur M.D. Award, which is given annually to the USMS volunteer who has “done the most to further the objectives of Masters Swimming, generally over an extended period of time.”

In 2009, USMS began annually awarding the Ted Haartz Staff Appreciation Award.