Watch: Li Bingjie Bursts into Tears After Lifetime Best Swim

Following her lifetime best in the 1500m freestyle, Chinese swimmer Li Bingjie gave an emotional interview to the media. During the interview, which was posted on Twitter, Bingjie can be seen bursting into tears as she describes the training that she had been doing leading up to the race.

“I’ve never worked this hard before,” Bingjie stated. “The volume is not much longer than before, but the intensity is much higher.” She also told reporters that her goal for the meet was, “to return to my previous level.”

Li Bingjie burst into tears after 1500 free pb. video courtesy of Chinese Central TV

For the 18 year-old Bingjie, the swim marked her first best time in the 1500 in over three years, with her time of 15:52.31 taking about a half second off of her previous personal best of 15:52.87. Her time also makes her the 2nd fastest women’s 1500 freestyle performer in Chinese history, coming in behind Wang Jianjiahe’s national record of 15:45.59.

At the 2017 World Championships, Li was a triple medalist at just 15 years old. She followed up that performance with a gold medal in the 200 freestyle at the 2018 Asian Games. However, in more recent years, she has struggled in the pool, failing to reach any individual finals at the 2019 World Championships. At that meet, Li’s best individual finish came in the 200 freestyle, where she finished 11th.