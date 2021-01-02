Bill Palmer, Founder of Central Jersey Aquatic Club, Dies at 82

Bill Palmer, who founded the Central Jersey Aquatic Club along with legendary Rutgers coach Frank Elm, died on December 30th. He was 82 years old.

No cause of death has been reported.

Palmer founded the Shore Aquatic Club in 1961, which was the first AAU swim club in Monmouth County, and one of the first in New Jersey.

In the early 1970s, the team joined forces with Frank Elm’s Scarlet Jets club, and Palmer remained the head coach of the newly-formed club until 1988, when current head coaches Corrina Weinkofsky and Cathy Corcione took over.

In 1976, Palmer led the team to an AAU National Championship in the women’s senior and men’s and women’s combined categories. Among the swimmers on that team was US Olympian Wendy Boglioli, who won a gold medal in the 400 free relay and a bronze medal in the 100 fly at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

Central Jersey Aquatics was also represented at those 1976 Olympic Games by Kathy Heddy. In total, the club, including its two predecessor programs, counts 5 swimmers who raced at the Olympic Games – most recently including distance swimmer Connor Jaeger, who represented the US at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

When Palmer sold the club in 1988, he moved to Durango, Colorado, where he began coaching the Durango Masters Swim Team.

Palmer himself competed in almost 200 triathlons, including the IRONMAN World Championships in Hawaii.

Memories will be shared at a later date with a toast to Bill’s life afterward at his home in Durango. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends of Animals, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah, 84741.