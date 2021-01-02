Butterflier Joseph Gurski Verbals to Cornell (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Butterflier Joseph Gurski of Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA in New Jersey has verbally committed to Cornell for next fall. Gurski is a senior at Woodbridge High School.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Cornell University! Thank you to Coach Wes Newman and Coach Jake Lichter for this great opportunity and to my family, friends, and coaches for their support along the way. Go Big Red!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 49.53

200 fly – 1:51.47 (1:49.20 unofficial)

100 free – 47.31

200 free – 1:42.12 (1:39.95 unofficial)

Gurski has made significant progressions since the pandemic hit. In the 100 free, he’s gone from 49.25 to 47.31, in the 200 free from 1:43.58 to 1:42.12, in the 100 fly from 50.89 to 49.53 and in the 200 fly from 1:52.17 to 1:51.47.

In early December, at a club intrasquad, Gurski clocked lifetime bests (though not official in the SWIMS database) in the 200 free (1:39.95) and 200 fly (1:49.20). In the summer of 2019, at the YMCA Long Course Nationals, Gurski made the 50m fly C-final (26.34), placing 19th.

Cornell just graduated Jack Mahoney, who led the team in the 100 fly last season (47.3), but they return James Huang, a senior this year, at 47.6/1:45.4. Gurski’s unofficial best of 1:49.20 in the 200 fly would’ve put him #2 on the roster last year behind Huang.

At the 2020 Ivy League Championships, Gurski would’ve been a B-finalist in the 200 fly. He would’ve also been a C-finalist in the 100 fly and 200 free.

Gurski joins Vlad Gilszmer and Sebastian Wolff in Cornell’s class of 2025.

