Cal Baptist Snags 54.1/1:59 Breaststroker Jon Reiter of Aulea Swim Club (2021)

Aulea Swim Club’s Jon Reiter is the latest verbal commitment to Cal Baptist for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Iolani School in Honolulu, Hawaii.

I’m super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Cal Baptist University! I couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches! Beyond psyched to become a Lancer! #Lanceup ⚡️💙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 54.18

200 breast – 1:59.40

200 IM – 1:52.50

400 IM – 4:09.20

Reiter is a strong breaststroker, and he recently dropped from 55.7/2:01.8 to his current bests at the virtual Winter Junior Championships last month. He also recorded lifetime bests in both IMs and the 100 free (47.70) at the meet.

In long course, he reached lifetime bests at Winter Juniors in the 100m free (55.99) and 100m breast (1:04.18), and at the Irvine site for the virtual U.S. Open in November, he hit a best in the 200m breast (2:21.17).

Competing for Iolani at the 2020 Hawaii HS State Championships, Reiter won the 200 IM (1:53.16) and snagged second in the 100 breast (56.94), while adding a 25.24 breast split on Iolani’s runner-up 200 medley relay.

Last season, Reiter would’ve been Cal Baptist’s top 100 breaststroker by a half-second, and he would’ve been their #2 200 breaststroker. At the 2020 WAC Championships, Reiter would’ve been the 100 breast runner-up and he would’ve taken fourth in the 200 breast, making him an incredibly valuable get for the Lancers, who were fifth at the meet.

