1344 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2034 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH AND INTRAMURAL DIRECTOR

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach and Intramural Director is responsible for assisting the Head Swimming and Diving Coach in recruiting, training, and coaching members of the Hope College Swimming and Diving teams as well as directing the Hope College Intramural Program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Head Age Group Coach of the Connecticut Aquatic Club demonstrates leadership and responsibility for the administration aspects relating to the age group programs of the club. S/he will be involved in all aspects of the CAC program, including (but not limited to) scheduling, training, performance, and safety.

INTERNATIONAL SWIM COACHES ASSOCIATION (ISCA) SEEKS WEBMASTER

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to creating better athletic performance through science-driven swim coaching education. We are in search of an exceptional candidate to serve as our webmaster and assist in digital content management. The webmaster will be tasked with maintaining the ISCA website and server to meet user needs. He/she will also be responsible for making sites easy to use, attractive and secure.

PERFORMANCE COACH – (AGE 11-16 ELITE TRAINING LEVEL)

The International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) and our network partner, Stars of China (supported and supervised by the Chinese Olympic Committee) are looking for an experienced performance coach to lead an elite Chinese junior training group, based at the Ningbo Sports City Complex in the city of Ningbo, China (with additional training site travel to Beijing, Guangdong, and other sister sites). The coach will be tasked with developing the annual, in-water training program for 30-50 junior national swimmers.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Elgin Cyclones Swim Team is looking for an energetic Senior Coach and Age Group Coach to join our team. This is a part-time position with the possibility of a greater role on the team. This position reports directly to the Aquatic Supervisor.

AGE GROUP/SENIOR GROUP COACH – PART TIME

The Age group/Senior Coach must be willing to spend approximately 20-25 hours on the pool deck each week, assisting the program’s Head Coach with the age group swimmers, as well as the Senior, Zone and Sectional groups. Full attendance at swim meets (1-2 weekends per month) is also required.

HEAD SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The candidate will be joining a Silver Medal club and have the ability to run and manage their own site to grow the club and show their own ability to make a separate site be successful and have a bigger impact on midwest and Iowa Swimming. We have had multiple futures qualifiers out of this site and are looking for a coach that is willing to build a program of excellence from the swim lesson program up to the elite level.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach reports to the Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach. The Assistant Coach assists in the day-to-day operations of the program, ensuring that it functions at a high-level and remains in compliance with all NCAA Division II, Conference, and University rules and policies. The Assistant Coach may also serve as the Recruiting Coordinator. One of these positions may also serve as a Graduate Assistant and receive a full tuition waiver to a master’s level program at Fresno Pacific University.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR, CITY OF PIEDMONT

The Aquatics Coordinator has responsibility for implementing and administering the City’s aquatics programs, overseeing the Community pool site, and supervising on-site staff. All assignments require a comprehensive knowledge of the development and provision of aquatics programs and services, the ability to organize and oversee the work of staff and/or volunteers, and the ability to execute various administrative responsibilities.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The City of Berkeley is excited to share the recruitment for Aquatics Coordinator. This classification is responsible for the coordination and management of City Aquatics facilities and programs. We are seeking applications from highly skilled individuals with recreation program planning and coordination experience with an emphasis on aquatics facility management.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DIVING

Implements coaching strategies and teaching methods to develop student athletes’ skills and teamwork; analyzes performance of team and adjust strategies as needed; evaluates opponents and develops game strategies; plans and conducts practices and other activities in preparation for competition; manages camps and clinics, if applicable.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH (2 POSITIONS)

Bachelor’s degree; minimum one year of four-year collegiate swimming coach experience; demonstrated experience in planning and preparation for meets and practices, on deck coaching, and dry land training; effective communication skills; knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations; travel and non-traditional hours; valid driver’s license.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Bachelor’s degree; minimum of 4 years of successful swimming collegiate coaching and recruiting experience with a minimum of 2 years at the NCAA Division I or II level; demonstrated skill in training and instructing collegiate student-athletes; advanced knowledge and experience in managing intercollegiate sport team that includes exercising independent discretion and judgment; knowledge of and proficiency in NCAA rules and regulations; ability to analyze situations and develop solutions; travel and non-traditional hours; valid driver’s license.

BLUE LEGEND SWIM SCHOOL ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Starting from 2014, Blue Legend has more than 800 students in both Sugarland and Katy area. Our proven swim curriculum has been carefully the developed to increase a student ‘ s swim technical skills, encourage a love of Learning, and promote self-esteem. Now Blue Legend Swimming Academy are seeking a part-time/full-time swim coach to work with our group Swim program Consistin G of our Basic, elementary, intermediate, Advanced and Pro program.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Dallas Mustangs, a year-round USA Swimming recognized club team in the DFW area is looking for a swim instructor to lead our learn-to-swim/pre-competitive program. This person will be assisted by multiple junior coaches. We are looking for someone to help build the pre-competitive program and use it as a building block towards the competitive groups. This person will oversee 3 different groups divided out by ability (Colts, Ponies, Pre-Comp). This person MUST have prior learn-to-swim experience working with swimmers ages 3+.

PARKLAND AQUATIC CLUB HEAD COACH

Parkland Aquatic Club (“PAAC”) is a federal tax exempt IRC §501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the greater Lehigh Valley region in eastern Pennsylvania. The Lehigh Valley is a growing area comprised of three cities, Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, forming a metropolitan population of nearly one million people. In 2015, Fortune Magazine named Allentown as one of five cities with an “up-and-coming” downtown.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Coordinator will manage the coordination and delivery of pool programming, including swim lessons, family swims, vacation and summer camps and special events. The successful candidate is also responsible for the complete management of the pool deck to ensure the highest standard for aquatic safety, be involved in 25-30 hours of program each week. Every effort will be made to operate a first-rate aquatic program which will focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

COACHING AND ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT POSITIONS

The Lake Forest Swim Club seeking qualified candidates for several positions in our club. We are a year-round USA Swimming competitive team with a long history and tradition of quality coaching and great swimming. Lake Forest College (Lake Forest, IL) is home base for our club with practices conducted at Lake Forest College, Lake Forest Academy and Lake Bluff Park District (LC season).

HEAD SWIM COACH – PREMIER AQUATICS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Premier Aquatics of Central Kentucky is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. The mission of our team is to provide a fun and supportive environment in which to train, strengthen, and motivate young athletes as quality swimmers and responsible members of the community. Our Core Values are Proficiency, Togetherness, Growth, and Community.

CHICAGO WOLFPACK AQUATIC CLUB

The Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC) is looking for enthusiastic and energetic coaches to join our staff. We have positions open for a few of our state level, regional level, and developmental level groups. These positions would be part time employment with pay being either hourly or salary depending on experience.

RECREATION & AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The Grosse Pointe Farms Parks & Recreation Department is committed to provide families with

enjoyable experiences through a wide range of programs such as youth swimming, tennis lessons, aerobic classes, archery and swim team to name a few. Pier Park is home to our Parks and Recreation Department which hosts special events throughout the year. The harbor at Pier Park has 333 boat slips which are rented from May 1-November 1.

RIDGEFIELD AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The Ridgefield Aquatic Club (RAC) is pleased to announce the recruitment of a Full-Time Assistant Coach. RAC is a 260 member swim team (164 competitive members that competes in the Connecticut Swimming LSC). The club operates as a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors that works closely with the Head Coach/CEO on the business side, while the Head Coach/CEO is responsible for the day to day operations of the swim program.

HEAD COACH

The Chico Area Swim Association (CASA) is seeking a Head Coach to direct all aspects of our aquatic programs. The overall objective of the position is to direct a year round USA Swimming program that produces the highest attainable levels of excellence in instruction as well as individual and team performance, in a positive environment. The coach will develop and improve the technical and physical skills of swimming in each participant.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

The University at Buffalo invites applications for the position of Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming and Diving. The State University of New York at Buffalo is a NCAA Division 1 institution, in the MAC conference with a 50 meter facility and a separate diving well. The Assistant Swim Coach, under the direction of the Head Swim Coach, is responsible for recruitment and retention of student athletes, planning, executing and overseeing practices for the Women’s Swimming and Diving Program.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

NL Aquatic Center is a new indoor aquatic center located in Voorhees, NJ. The facility consists of a 25 yd x 25 meter Competition Pool, a 16′ SwimEx endless therapy pool with Dartfish swim science capabilities, and a 20 yd, 4 lane lesson pool due to open this spring. We are the home of the SJAC Swim Team and Lesson program, 5 high school swim teams, 9 summer clubs and various other aquatic programs.

DFW LEARN-TO-SWIM INSTRUCTOR/PRE-COMPETITIVE COACH NEEDED

The Dallas Mustangs, a year-round USA Swimming recognized club team in the DFW area is looking for a swim instructor to lead our learn-to-swim/pre-competitive program. This person will be assisted by multiple junior coaches. We are looking for someone to help build the pre-competitive program and use it as a building block towards the competitive groups. This person will oversee 3 different groups divided out by ability (Colts, Ponies, Pre-Comp).

SJAC COMPETITIVE HEAD COACH (INDIVIDUAL GROUPS)

South Jersey Aquatic Club has been a competitive club swim team in the South Jersey area for over 15 years. Formerly a YMCA team, SJAC became a USA Swimming team in 2016 when we moved into the brand-new NL Aquatic Center in Voorhees, NJ. The facility houses a 25 yd x 25 meter competitive training pool and a Swim Ex endless training pool with underwater cameras and Dartfish swim science technology.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

AGE GROUP COACH

Ensworth Aquatics is seeking a highly motivated, conscientious, nurturing, and energetic coach to fill the role of Age Group Coach for our year-round competitive swim team. Selected Coach will be a team player and will also support the senior coaches and spend time coaching age-group swimmers. ENSW is an institution-owned, coach-managed swim team in Nashville, Tennessee, operating out of the beautiful Ensworth High School natatorium.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package. Successful applicants will have at least 5 years of coaching experience that demonstrates successful program development and management, character-driven leadership, excellent communication skills, and a personal commitment to the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.

AGE GROUP COACH

Chattahoochee Gold Swimming is a coach owned team that has become one of the elite teams in the southeast and have carved out great success in the last two decades in one of the most competitive markets in the nation- the Atlanta suburbs. How have we done it? Gold coaches have cared more, learned more, and most importantly, HUSTLED more than coaches from other clubs during this time!

HEAD SWIMMING COACH/AQUATICS COORDINATOR

This position is a full-time, 12-month, benefited union staff position under the supervision of the Director of Athletics. The employee serves as the Head Coach of the men’s and women’s swim teams as well as the Academy’s Aquatics Coordinator. The employee runs his or her athletic program in accordance with Maine Maritime Academy, New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association, and NCAA rules, regulations and policies. The employee must be committed to promoting academic and athletic achievement in a way that is fully integrated with the mission and vision of Maine Maritime Academy and the NCAA Division III philosophy.

SUMMER REC LEAGUE COACH – AUSTIN, TX

The BCW Barracudas have openings for their coaching staff for the summer season of 2019, including a Head Coach. The season kicks off April 22 with practices Monday – Friday after school (4:15-7:45pm) and the first meet on May 3rd. The season switches to Morning practices on June 3. Meets are Friday nights or Saturday mornings with the last meet on June 24.

MISSION VIEJO NADADORES – ASSISTANT COACH

Want to be a part of a “Tradition of Excellence?” The Mission Viejo Nadadores have been around for the last 50 years and have a storied history in USA Swimming and on the National Stage. We’re looking for TEAM MEMBERS who actively want to be a part of a historic club and who can assist throughout the program with enthusiastic energy.

HEAD COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR/FACILTIY MANAGER

The Head Coach is responsible for designing practices/workouts; recommending events for swimmers, determining relay teams, completing meet entries and submitting those entries to the Meet Manager no later than 7pm the Wednesday prior on a weekly basis. For Prelims/Finals the Head Coach will review prelim entries, make suggestions to swimmers, develop the relays, complete prelim entries and submit them to Prelim Meet Manager in accordance with the league schedule. The Head Coach will also oversee our Minnows (pre-swim team) program.

AQUATICS PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Are you looking for a place where you can make a difference in the life of a child, assist in strengthening families, and improve life in your community? Then look no further, the Tri-Cities Family YMCA has something for everyone!

LYONS AQUATICS – ASSISTANT COACH

Lyons Aquatics, located in Western Spring and La Grange, Illinois is seeking two (2) part time assistant coaches to join our staff. The positions are available immediately and will be open until filled. Lyons Aquatics trains out of Lyons Township North and South High Schools and currently has a membership of over 400 swimmers ages 6-18.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP / SENIOR / NATIONAL COACH

Seacoast Swimming Association (SSA) in Seekonk, Massachusetts is a nationally-recognized competitive swimming team within the structure of USA Swimming. The club participates in the New England LSC, competing in both local and national meets. From the littlest swimmers to National-level athletes, the program prides itself on providing an environment that allows everyone to expand and enhance their skills, develop endurance and speed, and learn important life lessons while having fun with their teammates. Our age-specific training challenges and develops each individual swimmer, setting them up to perform to the best of their abilities.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 101,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 655,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 296,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.