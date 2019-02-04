1290 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1980 Swim Jobs.

UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS

Looking for swim coaches and/or collegiate swimmers to perform voiceover analysis of underwater swim videos for training purposes. We film for swim teams across the country and will begin offering professional analysis of the underwater video we shoot. We are looking to fill a team of people with a high-level understanding of swimming and an ability to analyze and vocalize swimming techniques in a manner that engages youth swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under general supervision of the Head Swim Coach, help plan and organize a competitive swim program for the Sevier Aquatic Club. Assist in organizing meets and oversee daily practices as directed. Analyze performance and instruct swimmers in proper technique and training strategies.

PART TIME SENIOR AGE GROUP COACH

Ensworth Aquatics is seeking a highly motivated, conscientious, nurturing, and energetic coach to fill the role of Senior Coach for our year-round competitive swim team. Selected Coach will be a team player and will also support the age-group coaches and spend time coaching age-group swimmers. ENSW is an institution-owned, coach-managed swim team in Nashville, Tennessee, operating out of the beautiful Ensworth High School natatorium. The ideal candidate will have high energy and a passion for swimming, be charismatic and personable, be knowledgeable about technique and stroke mechanics of the sport and be willing to help drive the club’s growth.

AGE GROUP COACH

Come join our team at the Bellevue Club, the eastside’s premier social, athletic, and hotel property! The Bellevue Club Swim Team (BCST) is looking for a part-time Age Group Coach to join our staff in the fall. BCST is a Silver Medal club and one of the premier teams in the Pacific Northwest with a long history of success both locally and nationally.

SWIMAMERICA SWIM INSTRUCTORS

The National Training Center. The NTC, part of South Lake Hospital, is a state-of-the-art sports and fitness facility located in Clermont, Florida. We are a warm-weather training destination for hundreds of high school, collegiate, professional and amateur athletes from around the country and the world. Our NTC Sports Performance staff is comprised of degreed exercise and coaching specialists to ensure individualized fitness programs for beginners to weekend warriors to Olympic athlete.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Carolina Aquatics is a board run 501c3 organization that trains out of three facilities: University of South Carolina, Columbia College, & Top Spin Racquet and Swim Club. Head Coach Logan Simpson oversees the entire program and related training progressions while directly coaching the age-group program. Carolina Aquatics has approximately 125 swimmers competing at local, sectional, and national levels. The program has experienced substantial growth over the last year and is looking to continue that trend.

AGE GROUP COACH- PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS- RINCONADA SITE

PASA-Rinconada is looking for an experienced coach to work with our age group program. Candidates should have a background in age group coaching and is current on all of their certifications. In addition, the candidate will work with the Head Age Group Coach on scheduling and additional responsibilities. This person will also have a role in the overall PASA program. We are looking to fill this position before the start of summer as early as April 8th. Pay will be in line with applicant’s experience. Please submit all resumes to: [email protected]

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

North Coast Aquatics is accepting applications for a age group swim coach within our organization. We have over 650 athletes and we are a current Silver Medal Club with 6 locations in the greater San Diego area. We seek to meet the needs of each member of our program regardless of ability level. The position requires someone who can work with novice level athletes as well as elite age group swimmers and is someone with a passion for working with children and as well has a passion for the sport.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for assisting the head coach with organizing the Swimming program at one of our centers in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore in India. Position assists with conducting practices, motivating students, and instructing athletes in game strategies and techniques.

SENIOR COACH NORTH TEXAS NADADORES

This position will assist the USAS Head Coach in establishing a quality aquatics program to meet the needs of all ages and abilities under the guidelines established by USA Swimming and the American Swimming Coaches Association. This position will coach athletes to swim and compete at the senior level as well as assist in other office duties as assigned.

HEAD SWIM COACH IN CUPERTINO, CA

Cupertino Hills is a member-owned swim and tennis club located west of Bubb Road, near the Monta Vista neighborhood. Our beautiful, three-acre facility provides relaxed recreational and social activities for families of all ages. Cupertino Hills also offers six tennis courts and a six-lane 25-yard pool.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

SoFla Aqua Fitness is looking for a qualified, hard working, passionate, and energetic swim instructor to join our team! We are a traveling swim school that offers private swim lessons at the convenience of one’s home or community pool. Our current client base in mostly Wellington – Boynton Beach areas. We are looking for someone to work these areas, as well as help us expand into the Delray Beach/ Boca Raton areas. We are also looking to bring on another instructor in the Wellington area.

HEAD COACH – FRANKLIN GLEN GATORS – COLONIAL SWIM LEAGUE

The Gators have openings for their coaching staff for the summer season of 2019, including a Head Coach. The season starts with coaches training the week before Memorial Day, and the swimmers first day of practice is after school on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The season generally ends the first weekend of August.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR ASSISTANT POSITION

Lake Shore Swim Club, a growing team with a rich tradition located on the west side of Cleveland is looking for age group and senior coaches to assist with daily practice responsibilities. Flexible scheduling available, with potential to grow. Compensation will be commensurate with experience.

2 ASSISTANT AND 1 LEAD COACH POSITION

At Swim Torrance, we believe success in the water and in life is forged through hard work in a supportive and positive environment. Our coaches are technically focused and dedicated to improving their craft. Athletes at all levels of the program will be taught competitive skills and develop the proper work ethic to turn those skills into success.

HEAD COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW) are a year-round USA Swimming competitive swim team offering high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities. As one of the premier USA swim clubs in the Midwest, PAWW prides itself on creating a positive environment and enriching experience for all members of the club with the goal to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to elite-level competitor. PAWW has three practice locations and over 350 registered athletes. PAWW is accredited with a Level 3 certification per USA Swimming’s Club Recognition Program. PAWW hosts multiple swim meets and events, throughout the year, including Illinois Swimming Regional Championship Meets.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Friends Select Aquatics (FSA) offers competitive swimmers of all levels the opportunity to pursue their interest in the sport. Each swimmer works at his or her own level of ability. FSA provides a supportive team environment for a diverse population where swimmers can develop self-confidence and a sense of independent achievement by setting personal goals and creating plans to achieve those goals. The staff works to balance the demands of competitive training and the promotion of a strong work ethic with the notion that swimming is fun and can be a life-long source of pleasure.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR–SWIMLABS MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! We are a growing swim school in the area, and we are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback. Please visit our website for more details, www.swimlabs.com/montgomerycounty.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Jackson Swim Team is the only program of its kind in a 60 mile radius offering a comprehensive swim program for a variety of ages, interests, and abilities. We are seeking an enthusiastic head coach to lead, further develop, and expand our existing swim program with the help and support of a volunteer parent board. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach-led team.

SWIM AND SAFETY COORDINATOR- JOHNSTON YMCA

Under the supervision of the Senior Director of Member Experience and consistent with the Christian mission of the YMCA, the Swim and Safety Coordinator position is responsible for the leadership of all areas of all Aquatics including aquatics safety and programs such as Swim Lessons/Swim Teams, Safety Around Water, Water Fitness, the Risk and Safety department for the branch as well as assist with Summer Day Camp.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB (BAAC) ASSISTANT COACH

Collaborate with the team’s Head Coach to develop seasonal training plans for Novice, Age Group, and Advanced practice groups within the philosophy of BAAC’s program. design and conduct our Novice & Advanced groups, including developing and implementing dryland workouts. Create fun and engaging, yet challenging, skills-based practices.

LEAD GROUP COACH, SALINE SWIM TEAM

Saline Swim Team is looking for an experienced coach who, not only, share a love of swimming and working with young people, but also have the expertise and disposition to enhance competitiveness of our exciting and growing program.

ASSISTANT COACH POSITION

The AquaKids Swim team in Conway, Arkansas has an opening for an assistant coach. The ideal candidate will have a passion for swimming and be comfortable working with and leading groups. The AquaKids is a yearlong competitive program that has a rich history of success developing athletes within USA swimming.

YMCA WESTSIDE SILVER FINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH ($41,627.39 – $52,034.24)

Under of the direction of the Senior Director of Competitive Swimming, the Program Director of Aquatics & Competitive Swimming will be responsible for the management, supervision, and evaluation of the 13 & Under Silver Fins swim team program. This role will also assist the director with the 14 & over swim team program.

LIFEGUARDS NEEDED

Jersey Wahoos Swim Club (JWSC) in Mount Laurel has immediate openings for Lifeguards. Lifeguards are responsible to enforce safety rules and provide appropriate supervision for the pool area, and ensure a safe environment in and around the pool area.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH POSITION – PORTLAND, OR

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 140 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

SUMMER CAMP SWIM COUNSELOR

These positions are seasonal employees under the supervision of the Swim Camp Director. The main responsibility of these positions is to enthusiastically lead a group of campers in having an enjoyable, safe, and enriching swim camp experience. The Swim Camp Counselors will also have the opportunity to learn about coaching and swimming from the Bolles School Sharks swim team coaches.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Under the supervision of the Aquatic Director, the Head Swim Coach will be responsible for carrying out the overall purpose, goals, objectives and philosophies of the YMCA of Greater Hartford and the YMCA of the USA. The Head Swim Coach should be ready to take the Swim Team Program to the next level.

ILLINOIS SWIMMING SPORT PERFORMANCE DIRECTOR

The Sport Director will passionately provide leadership and direction to ISI in enhancing and optimizing athlete performance, coach effectiveness and club development. The Sport Director will be committed to developing and implementing strategies that successfully achieve swimming performance in support of ISI’s vision and mission and in alignment with USA Swimming. The Sport Director will focus on delivering and executing programming with measurable results that demonstrate continuous improvement of overall ISI swimming performance objectives.

HEAD COACH

Head Coach with Sr. National Level experience wanted starting soon! Hammerhead Aquatics is a diverse team with over 200 members, both Age Group, Sr, Post Grad and Masters. We are looking for a head coach to build an Elite program of age group and International swimmers. We are currently starting to break ground shortly on our own new 50 Meter indoor training facility.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

The East Grand Rapids Aquatics swim club is looking for an energetic, knowledgeable and passionate coach who has a strong desire to create a team environment with Senior swimmers and achieve a high level of performance. We have a fun and exciting swim team that is growing and is supported by an awesome group of parents.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS COACH – ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (EXEMPT POSITION)

The Westfield Area YMCA is a leading charity organization in our community. Since 1923, we have been providing programs and services to strengthen the foundation of our community by promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Our mission is to develop the full potential of every individual and family in the communities we serve through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

LEAD COMPETITIVE COACH

SASO Swimming is seeking a lead competitive coach to work with swimmers in our

competitive team. SASO Swimming is a year round USA swimming program in the

Solano area. The team also offers USA Masters Swimming, a USA Water Polo program, a Learn to Swim program, and a summer recreational program.

HEAD SWIM COACH, RIVER VALLEY AQUATICS, RUSSELLVILLE, AR

The River Valley Aquatics Swim (Makos) is board-supported, USA swim club with about 25-35 current members. Our club is a young swim team with significant potential for growth. The team is searching for a coach willing to lead the team through this period of growth.

TSA RALEIGH SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD SWIM COACH POSITION FOR BLACK HORSE RUN RALEIGH, NC

Your job will exclusively consist of making practices challenging yet exciting for a wide variety of swimming abilities. Plus setting up swim meets over the weekend through Hytek meet manager and sending by Sunday night (we use Team Unify as well). We have a well run administration that handles all volunteer work and other tasks. We enjoyed the same coach for the past 3 years and lost her to a move so we are seeking to hire another solid coach that would potentially be invested in our team for many years. We find this continuity is team building.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Hannibal is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach. The ideal candidate would have a proven track record of successfully coaching participants from beginner to competitive levels.

HEAD SWIM COACH, SUMMER LEAGUE

The Willow Creek Wahoos are currently taking applications for all of its coaching positions for the Summer 2019 Season. If interested, please complete the online application at https://goo.gl/forms/H4894VWDZOdFSsSm2 prior to February 9th. You may also contact the Parent Reps at [email protected] with any questions.

LARKEY SHARKS SWIM TEAM COACH

The Larkey Sharks Swim team is looking for an Asst Coach for their 2018 swim season. The season runs from April till August and you will be working with swimmers between the ages of 4-18 years old. The team is made up of roughly 200+ swimmers. The Sharks are a very social organization and we believe in having fun while learning how to swim. The Larkey Sharks are located in Walnut Creek and are part of the Walnut Creek Swim Conference. The Sharks have won the conference championship 5 out of the last 7 years and are looking to continue to develop our swimmers into Champions.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

HEAD SWIM COACH AT THE BRITISH SCHOOL JAKARTA, INDONESIA

The swimming programme at the British School Jakarta is an integral part both of the School’s competitive sports programme and the after school activities offered to students. It has 700+ students participating at all levels, from Learn to Swim, recreational and competitive squad swimmers. Our teams compete successfully at local, national and international competitions throughout the year. The Head Coach would manage a team of 6 full time swim coaches who work both in the swim programme (early mornings and after school) and also in the delivery of aquatics across the curriculum from Foundation stage to Year 13.

ASSISTANT COACH

Assistant Coaching position with the Foothills Swim Team in Lakewood, Colorado Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Coach to begin in the spring of 2019. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

