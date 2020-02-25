1:00.8 Breaststroker Melanie Julia of PASA Verbals to Cal for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Melanie Julia of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics is staying in the Bay Area. She’s announced her verbal commitment to the Cal Golden Bears, where she’ll join their class of 2025.

I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to Cal! With the combination of world-renowned academics and an amazing swim program, it is the absolute best fit for me. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to this point in my student-athlete career. Go Bears!!! 💛🐻💙

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:00.80

200y breast – 2:13.80

100y fly – 56.01

200y IM – 2:03.59

50m breast – 33.47

100m breast – 1:12.39

200m breast – 2:37.64

A French national living and attending high school in California, Julia is one of the top French juniors in breaststroke. At the 2019 French Junior National Champs last spring, she placed fourth in the 50 and 100 breast and eighth in the 200 breast.

As a freshman at Gunn High School, Julia was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.17) at the 2018 CIF Central Section Championships. She went on to take fifth (1:02.26) at the CIF State Championships. Last season, she won the Central Section title in 1:01.03, then swam to a runner-up finish at State (1:01.44). Most recently, she hit best times to nab fifth in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 breast at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West.

Cal is led by sophomore Ema Rajic and junior Ali Harrison in the breaststrokes. Rajic has been 58.97/2:08.23, with the 200 time coming from their mid-season meet this year, and Harrison has been 59.52/2:10.21. Julia will have one season of overlap with Rajic.

The only breaststroke speed coming in with the class of 2024 actually belongs to stand-out backstroker Isabelle Stadden, who has been 1:02.31 in the 100.

The class of 2025 has a good mix of breaststroke talent, though. Julia joins Top 20 HM Annika McEnroe, Ella Mazurek, Jessica Davis, McKenna Stone, Elizabeth Cook, Stephanie Akakabota, Shelby Suppiger and #16 Mia Kragh in Cal’s class of 2025. Of this group, Suppiger is 1:01.3/2:12.4, McEnroe is 1:03.2/2:12.4 and Stone is 1:03.1 in the 100.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.