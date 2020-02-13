Oregon 1-4A Record-holder Elizabeth Cook (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elizabeth Cook of Portland, Oregon has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley’s class of 2025. She will join Annika McEnroe, Ella Mazurek, Jessica Davis, McKenna Stone, and Mia Kragh on the Golden Bears’ roster in the fall of 2021.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UC Berkeley! Thanks to everyone who has supported me through this process. Go Bears!”

Cook is a junior at Catlin Gabel School. Last season, she set the Oregon Class 1-4A record in the 50 free as a sophomore at the 2019 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Swimming Championships with 23.50, taking .56 off the previous mark which had stood since 2008. She also won the 100 fly (55.04) and contributed to the winning 400 free relay (50.86). Cook does her club swimming at Tualatin Hills Swim Club. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with Summer Juniors cuts in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. At 2019 Winter Juniors West, she finaled in the 50 free (12th), 100 free (8th), 200 free (9th), 100 fly (9th), and 200 fly (5th) and walked away with new lifetime bests in all five events.

50 free – 23.01

100 free – 49.90

200 free – 1:47.94

100 fly – 53.64

200 fly – 1:58.64

The previous week she had swum a 1:05.19 in the 100 breast at the Tualatin Hills Holiday Classic, dropping 3 seconds year-over-year.

Cook had a strong showing last summer in LCM at Mt. Hood Futures, coming in 10th in the 50 free (26.88), 3rd in the 100 free (57.07), 2nd in the 100 fly (1:01.23), and 3rd in the 200 fly (2:19.14).

Cal will be graduating sprinter Abbey Weitzeil after this season but Cook will overlap a year with Isabel Ivey and two years with Eloise Riley and Ayla Spitz, all three of whom are sub-23 sprinters. Ivey and Spitz are also sub-49 100 freestylers.

