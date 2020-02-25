Sporti Launches Sustainable “Renew” Collection

SwimOutlet’s Sporti brand, a top performance swimwear line, launched its groundbreaking Sporti “Renew” collection this week, a line of swimwear made only from discarded fabrics and leftover materials already on-hand at factories. Renew’s story from inception to production is a unique one and first-of-its-kind to be available at SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop.

“We’ve challenged ourselves at Sporti to be a more innovative and socially-responsible brand,” said Winnie So, President of Sporti. “When we learned about these rolls and rolls of new leftover fabrics at the factory warehouse that were destined to end up in the dump, we came up with the idea to make seasonal designs specifically around these leftovers and remnants. This ultimately cuts down on waste and has less carbon footprint than recycling. That was the genesis of our Renew collection.”

Most factories keep leftover fabrics for a few months before sending them to the landfill, when there is no longer any perceived use for them. But Sporti’s Renew line has turned that dynamic on its head for this particular factory by creating a line specifically using these discarded materials through upcycling.

The Sporti design team worked directly with the factory to create eye-popping new prints for this first collection which features chlorine-proof fabrics originally from Italy and provides moderate compression for swim training.

“By upcycling these beautiful leftover fabrics that were going to end up in a landfill, we were able to bring them back to life with minimal carbon footprint,” said Winnie So. “If we think creatively to find new solutions across various areas of design and product development, we can make a difference for our planet.”

A total of 16 swimsuit styles were created for this initial collection in Sporti’s best-selling and functional silhouettes, all at affordable price points starting at $22.95 for him and $19.95 for her. The Sporti Renew collection is available for purchase now.

Shop the Sporti Renew Collection: https://www.swimoutlet.com/ renew-collection-c19490/

For more information, visit www.swimoutlet.com, instagram.com/swimoutlet and facebook.com/swimoutlet.

Swimming news is courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner.