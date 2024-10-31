Yu Yiting Resets Asian Record In 100 IM With 57.44

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Yu Yiting took down the Asian Record in the women’s 100 IM for the second time in three weeks during the opening night of racing at the World Cup stop in Singapore, touching in a time of 57.44.

The 19-year-old knocked seven one-hundredths off the Asian and Chinese Record of 57.51 she set at the opening leg of the World Cup circuit in Shanghai.

Prior to that swim, the Asian Record belonged to Japan’s Rikako Ikee, who went 57.75 back in 2017, while Yu held the Chinese Record at 58.27 from the 2022 Chinese Championships.

Yu made up essentially all of the difference on her previous record in the freestyle leg, closing in 13.97 after she was 14.28 in Shanghai.

Split Comparison

Yu, Shanghai Yu, Singapore 11.58 11.72 26.27 (14.69) 26.38 (14.66) 43.23 (16.96) 43.47 (17.09) 57.51 (14.28) 57.44 (13.97)

Yu has been the runner-up in the 100 IM at all three stops of the World Cup, with American Kate Douglass running the table and winning the Triple Crown bonus after sweeping the event.

Like Yu, Douglass saved her fastest swim for last in Singapore, clocking 56.57 for a new personal best. Yu was in fourth at the 50-meter turn, and Douglass was back in sixth, but everything changed on the breast leg, where Douglass out-split the field by more than a full second.

The swim from Douglass came less than half an hour after she obliterated the world record in the women’s 200 breast.

The performance from Douglass kept her at #3 all-time in the event, just six one-hundedths back of Katinka Hosszu‘s 56.51 from 2017, while Yu overtook Charlotte Bonnet for sixth-fastest in history.

Placing third in Singapore was American Beata Nelson, who cracked the top 10 all-time by clocking 57.53 to tie for #8 with Marrit Steenbergen and Alicia Coutts.

The world record in the event was set earlier this month by American Gretchen Walsh, who went 55.98 during a rare SCM dual meet in NCAA competition.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 IM (SCM)

Yu entered the Singapore leg ranking 5th in the overall series standings, and she has one win to her name, having topped the women’s 200 IM last week in Incheon in a time of 2:04.73, just shy of the Chinese Record she set in 2021 (2:04.48).

She is entered to swim the 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM over the next two days in Singapore.