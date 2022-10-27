Yu Yiting Takes Down Ye Shiwen’s SCM 100 IM Chinese Record

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

We reported how Li Bingjie already produced a new World Record in the women’s 400m freestyle at these Chinese Swimming Championships, but several national records have also bitten the dust.

Yu Yiting got it done for gold in the women’s 100m IM race, stopping the clock in a time of 58.27. Not only did she produce the only time of the field to get under the minute barrier, but the 17-year-old’s effort overtook the previous Chinese standard of 58.36. That record was put on the books by Olympic champion Ye Shiwen back in 2014.

Splits for Yu’s 58.27 can be seen below.

The FINA database does not have a previous lifetime best within its results for Yu. However, she has already shown her prowess in the medley events, having clinched the silver in the 200m IM at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships,

Prior to Abu Dhabi, Yu placed 5th in the women’s 2IM final at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, while she was rendered 11th in the 4IM race.