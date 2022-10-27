Qin Haiyang Nails 56.31 Chinese Record In 100 Breaststroke

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

Another national record fell on day one of the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships. In addition to Li Bingjie‘s 400m free national/world record in the 400m free and Yu Yiting‘s national record in the women’s 100m IM, Qin Haiyang posted a new standard in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Qin stopped the clock in a time of 56.31 to top the podium in Beijing tonight, beating out runners-up Sun Jiajun and Yan Zibei. Sun earned a time of 56.43 for silver while Yan touched in 58.56 for bronze.

As for Qin, the 23-year-old’s 56.31 result outperformed the previous Chinese national record of 56.34 Yan logged during the 2018 FINA World Cup Series. In that race, Yan split 26.51/29.83 while tonight Qin opened in 26.69 and slowed in 29.62 to shave .03 off of the previous national record

Qin now ranks as the 3rd fastest Asian all-time in this SCM 1breast event, sitting only behind continental record holder Yuya Hinomoto of Japan (55.77) and Yasuhiro Koseki, also of Japan, (56.11).

As swift as Qin’s time was domestically, he still has a ways to go if he wants to make an international short course podium.

In Abu Dhabi last year, Belarusian ace Ilya Shymanovich took gold in a massive 55.70 while silver medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy and bronze medalist Nic Fink of the United States were also under the 56-second threshold. Martinenghi touched in 55.80 while Fink was 55.87.