Yoga for Swimmers: Focusing on the Fundamentals

A yoga for swimmers practice is an amazing supplement to your core training program as well as a practice you can do almost anywhere at any time. Like any other activity you need to have a strong foundation and focus on the fundamentals to ensure your practice is effective.

The video above is a short yoga for swimmers class (16 minutes) where you will learn how to do some of the most fundamental poses in yoga.

In this article you will also find pictures and cues for some of the fundamental poses in a yoga for swimmers practice.

When doing yoga ensure that you are following the keys to a strong, safe and effective practice. You can find a pdf outlining those here.

The poses that are focused on in this video include:

Mountain

Cues:

Stand with your feet hip distance apart and pointed straight forward

Feel into the four corners of your feet – big toe mound, little toe mound, inner and outer side of the heel

Legs come towards straight with a micro bend in the knee

Hips are in a neutral position

Core slightly engaged

Collar bones wide and shoulders relaxed

Lengthen the neck feeling the ears come over the shoulders

Arms are relaxed at the sides of the body with the palms pointed straight forward

Standing Forward Fold

Cues:

Start in mountain pose

On an inhale raise your arms up and out to the sides then overhead

On an exhale: Keep your core strong and spine long Leading with your chest Fold forward hinging at your hips

Allow your knees to bend enough that the upper body is coming close to or onto your thighs

Allow your head to hang and your neck to relax​

Halfway Lift

Cues:

Starting in forward fold

Place your hands on your shins

On an inhale lift your upper body halfway up – bring your upper body to a 90° angle at your hips

Actively lengthen your spine from tailbone to the crown of your head

Direct your gaze down to keep your neck long

Bring the shoulders away from the ears

Runner’s Lunge

Cues:

Start in a standing forward fold

Bend your knees enough that your hands reach the ground

On an inhale bring your right foot back towards the back of the mat coming into a lunging position

Have your left foot pointed straight forward with your knee directly over your ankle

Square your hips feeling: The front hip pull back and the back hip pull forward Scissor your thighs towards each other Without moving your feet feeling as if the front heel is coming towards your back toes and your back toes are coming towards your front heel Feel as if you are squeezing your feet towards each other

Modification to this pose – follow the same cues, but drop the back knee

High Lunge

Cues:

Starting your runner’s lunge

The front foot and knee are pointed straight forward

Your knee is directly in line with your ankle ensuring you can see your toes in front of your knee

The hips are squared feeling your front hip move back and your back hip is move forward

From runner’s lunge on an inhale bring your upper body up with a strong core and long spine Ensure the your torso is directly over your hips and your upper body is upright with the same qualities as mountain

Extend your arms overhead with the palms facing each other

Modification to this pose – follow the same cues, but drop the back knee

Plank

Cues:

Have the fingers spread wide and pointed straight forward

The shoulders are over the elbows the elbows are over the wrists

Externally rotate the shoulders Point your elbow creases forward without changing the position of the hands Twirl your triceps towards each other

Press the ground away feeling the upper back fill up the space between the shoulder blades

At the same time press your sternum towards the ground to lengthen the spine

Keep the spine long and the hips in line with the spine

Feel as if you are pulling your toes towards your hands and your hands towards your toes

Modification for this pose – follow the same cues but drop both knees to the ground

Chaturanga

Cues:

Start in a plank position – either high or low

Keep your spine long and core strong

On an exhale keeping your elbows tucked in towards your ribs slowly lower yourself down towards the ground

Hover approximately two inches off of the ground

Cobra

Cues:

Start by lying flat on your stomach with your hands directly under your shoulders and your elbows tucked in towards your ribs

On an exhale press the top of your feet into the ground engaging your quads and feeling the knees lift off the ground

On an inhale your hands into the floor lifting your shoulders and chest off of the ground Work with your range of motion (ROM) Come to a height where you feel comfortable If you feel any pain in your lower back come out of this pose

Ensure that your shoulders are relaxed and away from the ears

Modification to this pose is sphinx pose (shown below updog)

Updog

Cues

Start by lying flat on your stomach with your hands directly under your shoulders and your elbows tucked in towards your ribs

On an exhale press the top of your feet into the ground engaging your quads and feeling the knees lift off the ground

On an inhale your hands into the floor lifting your shoulders, chest and hips off of the ground Work with your range of motion (ROM) Come to a height where you feel comfortable If you feel any pain in your lower back come out of this pose

Modifications to this pose are cobra or sphinx

Sphinx Pose

Cues:

Start lying flat on your stomach

Place your elbows directly under your shoulders with your forearms pointing straight forward and your palms flat on the ground

Bring your chest and shoulders off of the ground coming into a gentle back bend

Allow the shoulders to relax back and down

You can either have your chin up facing forward or you can allow the chin to drop and relax the neck

Downward Facing Dog

Cues:

Have the fingers spread wide and pointed straight forward

Press strongly into your finger tips feeling like you are clawing the mat with your first knuckle

Externally rotate the shoulders without changing your hand position Twirl your triceps towards each other Point your elbow creases forward without changing the position of the hands

Press the ground away from you having the shoulders come away from the ears

Actively lengthen the spine from the tailbone to the crown of the head

Bring your hips up and back in a diagonal direction so you are in the shape of an inverted ‘V’

Start with the heels coming towards the ground without forcing the legs straight If you have the ROM bring the heels to the ground ensuring you continue to have length in the spine



…

This Yoga for Swimmers article and class were created by Jeff Grace and Swimming-Specific Yoga the world's top resource for online yoga classes and courses designed for swimmers.

Visit our YouTube channel for more short classes and lessons.

…

