YNats Qualifier Maggie Foight to Swim for Kenyon in 2019-20

Maggie Foight, who hails from Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, has announced she plans to swim for Kenyon College beginning in the fall.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to Kenyon College! I was blown away by the incredible team dynamics the swimmers showed on my recruitment trip. From the moment I stepped on the stunning campus, they made me feel extremely welcome and right at home! Coaches Jess, Fernando, and Tracy made the recruitment process so much easier and much more enjoyable. Kenyon has an amazing academics reputation, and the professors I met were incredible. Kenyon really has it all, and I can’t wait to be a part of the Lords and Ladies family!”

Foight is a senior at Wilson High School in West Lawn, PA. In addition to competing for her high school, she swims year-round with Reading YMCA and focuses mainly on breaststroke, IM and freestyle. She has competed at YMCA Short Course Nationals every year since 2015. Since the start of her senior year of high school, Foight has notched PBs in the 50/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 50 breast, and 100/200/400 IM.

Kenyon has also received commitments from Alexandra White, Ania Axas, and Olivia Smith for the class of 2023. The Ladies’ breaststroke group this past season was led by freshman Andrea Perttula (1:02.14/2:15.27) and sophomore Makena Markert (1:02.26/2:22.64). Foight would have been the 5th-fastest 100 and 200 breaststroker on the squad in 2018-19 and would have qualified for the A finals of both events at 2019 NCAC Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:06.55

200 breast – 2:24.26

200 IM – 2:09.49

400 IM – 4:44.24

200 free – 1:56.75

