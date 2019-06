Il Giappone Aggiunge 8 Atleti Alla Nazionale Per I Mondiali Di Gwangju

Gabrielle Detti Explains Winning Strategy in 400m Freestyle (Video) Detti shut out the Lithuanian by a tenth with a 3:46.13. Detti and Rapsys have the second fastest time in the world, both swimming 3:43.36. China’s Sun Yang holds the top time with a 3:42.75.

Aussie National Junior Teamer Abbey Webb Verbally Commits to Auburn Abbey Webb, who won a silver medal anchoring Australia’s 4×100 medley relay in 54.90 at Youth Olympic Games, has made a verbal commitment to join the Auburn Tigers in the fall of 2020.