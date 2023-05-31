Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 1 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships kicked off last night and already we’ve seen four swimmers hit qualification marks for this summer’s World Championships.

A total of 468 athletes across 66 clubs are entered in the five-day competition, which serves as the sole qualification meet for the World Championships, Pan American Games, World Junior Championships and World University Games.

As a refresher, the Brazilian Swimming Federation (CBDA) is following the World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts for qualification, with the exception of the 50 back, 50 breast and 50 fly.

The 50s cuts dictated by the CBDA are as follows:

Women’s 50 back – 27.27, 50 breast 29.91, 50 fly 25.38

Men’s 50 back – 24.36, 50 breast 26.66, 50 fly 22.79

Through one day of competition, the following athletes have gained unofficial qualification for the 2023 World Championships.

Gabrielle Roncatto – women’s 400m free (4:06.25)

– women’s 400m free (4:06.25) Maria Costa – women’s 400m free (4:06.85)

– women’s 400m free (4:06.85) Kayky Mota – men’s 100m fly (51.95)

– men’s 100m fly (51.95) Guilherme Da Costa – men’s 400m free (3:47.31)

On her making the cut, Roncatto said, “This achievement is the result of a lot of resilience and hard work, in addition to being very good for women’s swimming and Unisanta’s swimming.”

For his part, Da Costa stated, “I think I’m faster than last year and this season we focus more on the 200 and 400 freestyle. I’m motivated to be able to enter the 4×200 relay and be able to help.”

Mota said on his 100m fly qualification, “This season has been a great battle. I am happy with the result and I just have to thank those who participated in this journey.”