P2Life Nutrition Is Proud To Announce Up & Comer Miles Simon As P2Life Ambassador

Courtesy of P2Life, a SwimSwam partner.

Miles Simon, the 2023 Northeast Conference Swimmer of the Year, was relatively unknown three years ago, owning times of 21.86 and 45.44 in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles. Now, Simon has solidified himself as one of the most sought-after swimmers in the NCAA after announcing his commitment to the University of Georgia, with P2Life now a consistent part of his daily training routine.

Through the past year, he has achieved outstanding results across an array of events from the 50-freestyle to 200 IM, since adding P2Life Nutrition products to his daily routine, Simon has also quickly caught the attention of the entire swimming world.

Not only has Miles gone from being outside the top 200 in the NCAA to nearly qualifying for the NCAA Championships this past year with a time of 19.42 in the 50 freestyle, but he’s also helped the Howard University Bison win their first conference championship in over 34 years.

Simon, one of two U.S. Olympic Trial qualifiers in Howard history, now has his sights set on completing his 5th year of NCAA eligibility at the University of Georgia. With P2Life by his side on the journey to next-level performance, there’s no telling the heights Simon will be able to achieve as we approach the next installment of the U.S. Olympic Trials.

See Simon’s steadfast progression in the chart below!

Events 23 Best Time 20 Best Time Improvement 50-yard Freestyle 19.42 21.86 -2.44 100-yard Freestyle 43.47 45.44 -1.97 200-yard Freestyle 1:36.29 1:44.95 -8.67 200-yard IM 1:46.80 1:56.02 -9.22

As you can see, Miles Simon has been making consistent improvements over the past several years, but his most impressive drops have come from his time on P2Life in recent months. But no one can ignore the massive time-drops and dramatic increase in the national rankings for Simon, dropping 10 seconds in just three years in the 200 IM and nearly three whole seconds in the 50 FR at the collegiate level is real-deal material.

During the Fall of 2022, Simon began ramping up his training both in and out of the pool. Between ripping 20-point 50yd freestyles unsuited in practice, to new PRs in the weight room and staying on top of his sleep, Simon thought he was doing everything right.

Until Howard’s midseason invite, where Simon would pop off a few best times, but not what he and his coach, Nick Askew, knew he was capable of. Simon immediately looked to P2Life for the extra boost he needed, which was the key to unlocking Simon’s maximum level of health.

“I knew something had to change,” says Simon after reflecting on the Fall season. Just one month after taking P2Life products NutriBoost, EnduraBoost and PowerBoost daily, Simon approached the annual training trip fueled and ready to make serious strides.

“Things just got easier … I knew I made the right choice,” says Simon as he recalls throwing down a 22.9 LCM 50 Freestyle in training, after being on P2Life daily for only about a month.

Simon will trade the NEC conference for the SEC after recently announcing his transfer to the University of Georgia for his fifth year of eligibility, allowing him to continue his path toward greatness with one of the most successful collegiate programs in history.

If Simon’s recent rise in ranks is any indication of his potential, it’s safe to say he’ll be one to watch out for as we approach this summer’s US International Team Trials in Indianapolis, and next year’s NCAA Championships.

With P2Life by his side, Simon, like his fellow P2Life Nutrition Ambassadors, Katie Grimes, Ruard Van Renen and Pieter Coetze, the possibilities are endless.

THE P2LIFE ADVANTAGE EXPLAINED

The evidence is clear; an increasing number of swimmers are taking P2Life, and they’re consistently achieving Personal Best Times as they move up the World Swim Rankings.

As P2Life Founder and International Swimming Hall of Fame Inductee Tim Shead Explains. The ability to consistently train hard, improve, and become a world-caliber athlete, ultimately depends on the level of HEALTH of the athlete.

Everyone knows you can’t train properly if at all, or swim your fastest when sick. Nor when you are in hard training. Only when you taper and rest, or more accurately put, when you maximize your health, are you able to also maximize performance.

Given that simple fact, the only way to maximize your health, train consistently hard day after day, and ultimately improve your performance, is to make sure your body has every nutrient it needs 24/7/365.

That is exactly why P2Life Nutritional supplements were developed, and what they accomplish. And P2Life does it in three critically important ways.

First, P2Life supplements are nutritionally dense and complete, supplying every critical nutrient the human body needs. So nutritionally complete you could literally survive and thrive taking just P2Life. Given the tremendous daily nutritional needs of a swimmer, P2Life is guaranteed to fill any nutritional deficiencies that may exist from one’s daily eating routine.

Secondly, P2Life supplies additional important nutrients not found in normal foods, nutrients proven to safely and effectively increase your health and performance. If you don’t supplement with P2Life- you won’t get these important health, strength, recovery and performance-assisting nutrients.

And third, P2Life nutritional supplements do not bulk up an athlete or supply unnecessary calories. A swimmer must increase strength and power without gaining bulk or weight which greatly increases water resistance, sapping energy and slowing one’s ability to swim fast. P2Life promotes lean, powerful bodies that knife easier, more effectively and faster through the water.

P2Life are not magical potions! They are made up of concentrated, complete, highest-quality nutrients that will help enhance, even elevate your health above what would be possible without those nutrients. Together they help your body consistently train harder, recover faster, gain strength without bulking, and develop better stamina, all of which help ensure you to achieve higher and higher levels of health, and with it more consistent magical performances.

Miles, Katie, Katharine, Matt and Gabriel are just a few clear examples of this fact. As fast as they are all, they are still very young and their best is definitely yet to come.

If you are not taking P2Life,

You will be beaten by someone who is.

About P2Life:

P2Life Nutrition stands for Promoting Health and Performance. It was founded by Tim Shead, a Swimming Hall of Fame inductee and past US International Head Swim Coach who was directly involved in the formation of USA Swimming. At 70, Tim still competes as a Masters swimmer with to date over 45 World records. Importantly Tim practices what he preaches, he has taken P2Life products for well over 40 years and had lifetime best times at 55 years of age, faster than when he attempted to make the US Olympic team in 1976 as a 20+-year-old. He is adamant the only possible explanation was he was healthier at 55 than when in his 20’s, supplying his body better, superior nutrition.

Swimmers taking P2Life Nutrition have set nearly 1,000 World Records, earned numerous Olympic Gold medals, NCAA Championships, and Age Group records.

Give your body its best chance to perform at its highest potential- feel the benefits of P2Life.