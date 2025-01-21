World Championships Trials Set for South Australia In June

Swimming Australia has revealed the dates and location for the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, the qualification meet for this year’s World Championships and World Para Swimming Championships.

The Trials are set for June 9th through June 14th at the South Australian Aquatic & Leisure Centre (SAALC), home to Olympic medalists Kyle Chalmers and Matt Temple.

As a refresher, Chalmers returned to his original home club of Marion after a pre-2024 Olympic Games stint under Ash Delaney at St. Andrew’s. That move from longtime coach Peter Bishop was predicated by Bishop losing his credentials in the lead-up to Paris.

Bishop has since taken up the post as the head of the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB).

As for the 2025 Australian World Championships Trials, a maximum roster size of 56 athletes (28 males, 28 females) may be selected for Singapore.

The first and second-placed athletes in the open final of individual Olympic events will be selected to the team, provided they beat the Swimming Australia-mandated qualification times outlined below.

The Aussie Trials are also the determiner for this year’s Junior World Championships set for Bucharest, Romania this August.

Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse said, “Trials are a highlight of the swimming calendar. With Dolphins selection on the line, we are sure to see high-quality racing and an electric atmosphere as heroes from the 2024 Paris Games go head-to-head with an emerging generation of stars on the path to Singapore and beyond to the 2028 LA Games.

“The SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre has been a fantastic stage for past Trials and I know that will be the case again in 2025. With team selection on the line, and as we enter a new four-year Olympic and Paralympic cycle, we can expect fast high-quality racing from across the field, plus a few new names to emerge amongst our Paris stars.”

“My thanks to the South Australian Government for their support and we look forward to welcoming athletes and fans from around Australia to Adelaide in June.”