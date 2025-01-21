Wisconsin and Northwestern Split With A Swimming Sweep For Badger Women

Wisconsin v. Northwestern

January 18, 2025

Soderholm Family Aquatic Center, Madison, WI

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Meet Results — women: #11 Wisconsin 205.5 – unranked Northwestern 93.5; men: unranked Northwestern 163.5 – unranked Wisconsin 136.5

The Wisconsin women celebrated a clean sweep in swimming events against Northwestern, while the male Badgers fell to the Wildcats.

Women’s Meet Recap

Two-time Olympian Phoebe Bacon dominated both of her events, winning the 100 back by over three seconds (51.04) and the 200 IM by over six (1:55.86). She also helped the Badgers run away with the 400 medley relay with a 50.97 butterfly split (final time 3:29.84).

Also on the relay was Hazal Ozkan, the meet’s other double-winner. Ozkan touched the wall first in both breaststroke events (1:00.15/2:09.79).

The relay’s other two members were the Wisconsin native Wanezek sisters, who took one individual event each. Maggie claimed the 200 backstroke (1:53.69) right after her older sister won the 100 free (48.84).

Northwestern’s biggest point pick-up was in the 1m springboard, where sophomore Caroline Li and junior Shauntel Lim placed 1-2, thus blocking Wisconsin from sweeping the whole meet. Another Northwestern highlight was sophomore Lauren Papanicholas, who raced to a new 200 breaststroke lifetime best of 2:11.56.

Men’s Meet Recap

On the men’s side of the meet, the Northwestern Wildcats continued their undefeated 6-0 season with a win against the Badgers.

The versatile Diego Nosack was the Wildcat’s sole double-winner. Nosack placed #1 in both the 500 and 200 fly (4:22.62/1:43.75).

Northwestern senior Tyler Lu took the 100 breaststroke (53.75), while sprint star Cade Duncan won the 100 free (42.55). Northwestern also swept the backstroke events thanks to Stuart Seymore in the 100 (45.93) and David Gerchik (1:42.40).

The Badgers also had their fair share of wins. Among them was Dominik Torok, who bested his competition in both the 200 breaststroke (1:56.20) and 200 IM (1:45.08). Torok also picked up a close second place in the 200 fly behind Nosack (1:43.80).

Wisconsin picked up 1-2 finishes in both the shortest and longest events of the meet. Yigit Aslan won the 1000 free (9:01.81) ahead of teammate Zach Ward (9:04.16). In the splash-and-dash, meanwhile, Cooper Scharff and Ben Wiegand swept the top two (21.67 and 21.77).

Up next for the Wildcats is a tri meet in Minneapolis against Minnesota and Purdue next week. The Badgers, meanwhile, will head down to Indiana for Notre Dame’s Tim Welsh Classic. Their men are now 3-2, while the women are 4-0.