College Meets You Can Watch This Week: January 22-29

There is an exciting week of meets coming up, and some of them are being streamed by various conference networks and ESPN.
The most anticipated stream of the week is the Eddie Reese Showdown on Friday with Texas hosting ASU, NC State, and Virginia, which will be on the SEC Network+ on Friday.
Other top ranking meets you can watch on SECN+ are Tennessee vs Georgia and on Saturday. The Tennessee women are #5 and the men are #9, and the Georgia women are #11 and the men are #7.
The B1G+ Network is streaming Louisville vs Kentucky on Saturday. The Louisville women ranking 8th and the men 10th.
Here are the meets you can watch this week:
Note: This list is likely not comprehensive, and some networks might add events later in the week. We will try to add live events as we find them them.
All times presented in Eastern Standard Time
- SECN+
- Friday, January 24th
- 5:30 pm- ASU vs NC State vs UVA vs Texas:
- Saturday, January 25th
- 12 pm- Georgia vs Tennessee
- 12:05 pm- Louisville vs Kentucky
- B1G+
- Friday, January 24th
- 5:30 pm- Indiana vs Purdue (diving)
- Saturday, January 25th
- 10 am- Indiana vs Purdue (swimming)
- ESPN+
- Friday, January 24th
- 7 pm- Ohio vs Marshall
- Saturday, January 25th
- 10 am- Pennsylvania vs Harvard
- 12 pm- Little Rock vs Tulane
- 12:05 pm- Cleveland State vs Oakland
- 1 pm- St. Bonaventure vs Colgate
- 1:30 pm- Bryant vs Boston University
