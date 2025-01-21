College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 22-28

The week is finally here and the much awaited dual meet between powerhouse swimming programs Texas, Virginia, Arizona State, and NC State is here.

It will be a two-day meet in Texas and the teams are currently announcing their lineups on Instagram. Keep watch on SwimSwam for live recaps for all of the sessions as well as some of the top showdowns to watch for. The meet is a top 25 matchup for all eight programs including the #1 ranked Texas men and #1 ranked Virginia women. Could an NCAA record go down at a dual meet?

Men’s Rankings Women’s Rankings NC State 6 NC State 6 UVA 11 UVA 1 ASU 5 ASU 20 Texas 1 Texas 2

Also a big meet of the week is the dual meet between Tennessee and Georgia. That meet is a part of Kyle Sockwell’s dual meet tour and will take place in Knoxville and is a top 15 matchup on both sides.

In a big rivalry meet, Kentucky and Louisville will swim this weekend. Louisville won both meets by over 100 points last year although Kentucky will look to put up a battle after wins against Purdue on the men’s side and Notre Dame on the women’s side.

SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings

