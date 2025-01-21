College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 22-28

The week is finally here and the much awaited dual meet between powerhouse swimming programs Texas, Virginia, Arizona State, and NC State is here.
It will be a two-day meet in Texas and the teams are currently announcing their lineups on Instagram. Keep watch on SwimSwam for live recaps for all of the sessions as well as some of the top showdowns to watch for. The meet is a top 25 matchup for all eight programs including the #1 ranked Texas men and #1 ranked Virginia women. Could an NCAA record go down at a dual meet?
|Men’s Rankings
|
Women’s Rankings
|NC State
|6
|NC State
|6
|UVA
|11
|UVA
|1
|ASU
|5
|ASU
|20
|Texas
|1
|Texas
|2
Also a big meet of the week is the dual meet between Tennessee and Georgia. That meet is a part of Kyle Sockwell’s dual meet tour and will take place in Knoxville and is a top 15 matchup on both sides.
In a big rivalry meet, Kentucky and Louisville will swim this weekend. Louisville won both meets by over 100 points last year although Kentucky will look to put up a battle after wins against Purdue on the men’s side and Notre Dame on the women’s side.
SwimSwam Post-Invite Power Rankings
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Texas/NC State/UVA/ASU
|1/24-1/25
|Y
|Y
|Kentucky vs Louisville
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Tennessee vs Georgia
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|St. Bonaventure vs Duquesne
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|George Mason vs Towson
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Missouri St Louis vs St Louis
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|St Louis vs Maryville
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Colgate v St Bonaventure
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Fairfield vs Umass Amherst
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Navy vs Richmond
|1/24
|Y
|Richmond vs JMU
|1/25
|Y
|Boston College, Harvard, Penn
|1/25
|Y
|Fordham vs La Salle
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|South Carolina vs Georgia Tech
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Florida State vs Miami
|1/27
|Y
|SMU, Pitt, Utah
|1/25
|y
|y
|Binghamton vs Marist
|1/25
|y
|y
|Providence vs Maine
|1/25
|y
|y
|Maine vs New Hampshire
|1/24
|VMI vs Washington & Lee
|1/25
|UNC Asheville, VMI (dive only)
|1/25
|y
|y
|Tulane vs Little Rock
|1/25
|y
|BU v. Bryant
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Holy Cross v Sacred Heart
|1/26
|y
|Holy Cross v Conn College
|1/26
|y
|URI v. CSCU
|1/25
|Y
|UCONN v. Central Ct.
|1/24
|y
|Wyoming vs UNLV
|1/24-1/25
|Y
|Y
|Air Force vs Colorado Mesa vs BYU
|1/24-1/25
|Y
|Y
|Northern Colorado vs Colorado State
|1/24
|Y
|Utah Tech vs Northern Arizona
|1/2-1/25
|Y
|Auburn vs. Alabama
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|LSU vs. Cincinnati vs. Delta State
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Arkansas vs. Kansas
|1/24
|Y
|Purdue vs Michigan
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Notre Dame Tim Welsh Classic
|1/24-25
|Y
|Y
|Purdue vs Indiana
|1/25
|Rutgers NB vs Villanova
|1/25
|Y
|West Virginia vs Villanova
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|American vs. Old Dominion
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|Bucknell vs. Lehigh
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Brown vs Cornell
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|West Chester vs Penn
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Butler Invitational (Butler, Bowling Green, Xavier, Eastern Illinois, Southern Indiana, UIndy, Valparaiso, Xavier)
|1/26
|Y
|Georgetown vs. William & Mary
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Seton Hall vs. Wagner
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|Seton Hall vs. Delaware
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Xavier vs. Miami (OH)
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|James Madison vs. Richmond
|1/25
|Y
|Northeastern vs. Stony Brook
|1/25
|Y
|Towson vs. George Mason
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|FGCU vs Florida International
|1/25
|Y
|Marshall vs Ohio
|1/25
|Y
|Rice vs St Thomas
|1/24
|Y
|UTRGV vs Texas Northern
|1/24-25
|Y
|Omaha v. South Dakota
|1/24
|St. Thomas v. South Dakota
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Campbell vs UNC Pembroke
|1/25
|y
|Georgia Southern vs North Florida
|1/25
|y
|Valparaiso vs Bethel
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|Florida State vs. Tampa and Miami (W)
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|Lafayette vs New Jersey Tech
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Trinity vs Incarnate Word
|1/27
|Y
|Y
|Cleveland State v Oakland
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|Missouri State v Illinois Chicago
|1/24-25
|Y
|Y
|Green Bay v Milwaukee
|1/25
|y
|Miami Ohio vs Xavier
|1/25
|Y
|Manhattan vs Iona
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Monmouth vs Millikin
|1/24
|Y
|Y
|Monmouth, St Peters, Illinois College
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|George Washington vs UMBC
|1/25-26
|y
|y
|Loyola vs Mount St Mary
|1/26
|y
|y
|Le Moyne vs Niagara
|1/25
|y
|y
|Rider vs Lafayette
|1/23
|y
|y
|Long Island, Siena, Felician, St Peters
|1/24
|y
|Lock Haven vs St Francis
|1/24
|y
|UC Davis vs Fresno State
|1/24
|y
|Pacific vs UC Davis
|1/25
|y
|UCSD vs California Baptist
|1/25
|y
|y
|San Diego vs San Diego State
|1/24
|y
|Pacific vs Simon Fraser
|1/26
|y
|y
|Colorado State vs Colorado School of Mines
|1/25
|y
|Central Connecticut vs UConn
|1/24
|y
|Central Connecticut vs Rhode Island
|1/25
|y
|West Point vs Loyola
|1/25
|y
|y
|Pepperdine vs Azusa Pacific
|1/25
|y
|Southern Indiana vs Eastern Illinois
|1/25
|y
|y
|Lehigh vs Bucknell
|1/25
|Y
|Y
|Navy vs Columbia
|1/24
|Y