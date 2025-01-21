UCLA Breaks 400 medley Relay Program Record in Loss to Cal

CAL vs UCLA (WOMEN’S ONLY)

January 18, 2025

Spieker Aquatic Center, Berkeley, CA

SCY (25 Yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

Cal – 187 UCLA – 106

Cal hosted UCLA for a women’s dual meet this past Saturday, earning a win on their Senior Night. The Golden Bears emerged vict0rious by a 187-106 decision.

Though they lost the meet by a significant margin, UCLA has to feel good coming out of the meet, having set a new program record in the 400 medley relay. The Bruins’ ‘A’ squad of Fay Lustria (53.17), Karolina Piechowicz (58.35), Emma Harvey (51.53), and Ana Jih-Schiff (48.89) clocked a 3:31.94, breaking the UCLA team record. The Cal team of Isabelle Stadden (50.46), Margaux McDonald (59.13), Lilou Ressencourt (51.49), and Morgan Brophy (48.77) combined for a 3:29.85 to win the race.

UCLA won the 200 free relay in 1:30.77, seeing Harvey (22.75), Jih-Schiff (22.21), Gizem Guvenc (23.04), and Eva Carlson (22.77) team up for the win. Cal’s ‘A’ relay of Stadden (22.08), Mary-Ambre Moluh (22.12), Brophy (22.30), and McKenna Stone (21.76) posted the fastest time, 1:28.26, but swam exhibition.

UCLA had another bright spot on the boards, as Eden Cheng won both 1-meter and 3-meter diving. Cheng racked up a score of 283.95 to win 1-meter, while her 3-meter score of 314.50 was good win win by over 50 points.

Cal’s Maya Geringer was a double event winner on the day, sweeping the distance events. She kicked things off with a very solid 9:38.58 in the 1000 free, swimming a balanced race, going out in 4:48.71 and coming home in 4:49.87. Geringer then went on to clock a 4:46.41 in the 500 free, narrowly beating out teammate Ressencourt (4:47.75). Ressencourt won the 200 free earlier in the day, swimming a 1:46.35.

Cal senior Leah Polonsky picked up a pair of wins on her senior day, taking the 100 free in 48.73, and winning the 200 fly in 1:55.13.

Isabelle Stadden switched thing sup a little bit for this meet, winning the 100 fly in 52.19. She just touched out teammate Lizzy Cook, who was a close 2nd with a 52.34.

UCLA pulled off a sweep of the breaststroke events on the day. Karolina Piechowicz won the 100 breast in 59.59, touching just off her career best of 59.30. Eva Carlson then won the 200 breast for UCLA, swimming a 2:11.62

OTHER EVENT WINNERS