What Sets IU Diving Apart And How That Could Be the Determining Factor at the 2025 Men’s NCAAs

Drew Johansen has been the head diving coach at Indiana University since 2013 and only the 3rd head diving coach in program history. The other two, Hobie Billingsley and Jeff Huber, are legends of diving, and Johansen is chipping away at securing his own legacy in Bloomington.

Indiana as a diving program has consistently produced NCAA champions throughout its inception and sent at least one diver to the Olympics since 1964. As recently as 2023, the IU men swept the diving events at the Big Ten Championships. It is a program steeped in tradition and excellence, from its history to the present.

Just this year, they turned an old basketball arena into a top-of-the-line dryland facility and coach Johansen has taken full advantage of this novelty in their sport. With their new facility, IU divers can get more reps in a more forgiving environment than in the water, meaning when they do practice at the pool, their dives are already ahead of where they would be developmentally.

Johansen says his team is farther along than they ever have been before at this point in the season, a bright indicator for the goals Indiana Swim & Dive have for this post-season. Both Johansen and head swim coach Ray Looze have not shied away from the fact that they are chasing an NCAA team title in March. With many things on both teams heading in the right direction, this just may be the year the trophy heads back to Bloomington.