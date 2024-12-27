How Indiana’s Cinderella Season in Football is Trickling Down to Swimming’s NCAA Title Hopes

First-year Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti was named Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading the Hoosiers to an 11-1 season, and Bloomington is buzzing.

Head swimming coach Ray Looze says that his athletes come into practice daily talking about the football team’s success and use it as motivation in their own training. This has been a welcome boost of positivity as the Indiana men plan to vie for their first national team title since 1975.

Looze is candid in discussing the impact of football on swimming, saying that when the football team has success, everyone does. “Football is like the University’s front door and it makes everyone better… it’s really important to Olympic sports.”

While just last year Looze said he couldn’t give football tickets away if he tried, now he has swimming alumni streaming into town trying to get tickets for the games. It has brought national attention to Indiana University and Bloomington, which helps recruiting for all sports, including swimming.

With high-impact transfers from defending NCAA champion Arizona State (Owen McDonald, Zalan Sarkany) Virginia (Matt King), and Towson (Brian Benzing), as well as a good freshman class and seasoned upper-classmen, the Hoosiers have a shot to make a run at an NCAA crown come March.

They will be challenged by numerous teams, including Texas and Cal, but coach Looze is putting an emphasis on enjoying working toward that end goal. “I’ve never been as excited about a collegiate season I am now… If you’ve got a chance to win a championship, it’s always super special.”