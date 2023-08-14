Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Championships Medalist Hwang Sunwoo Involved In Hit-And-Run Incident

Korean national record holder Hwang Sunwoo might have landed on the podium at this year’s World Championships but the 20-year-old has now landed himself in trouble with the law.

As reported by Yonhap, Hwang is under police investigation over a suspect hit-and-run accident that occurred in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province yesterday.

The freestyle ace is accused of leaving the scene after allegedly striking a man in his 80s with his vehicle’s side-view mirror. No serious injuries were reported.

Police say that Hwang returned to the scene about 30 minutes later and ‘told police officers there that he may have caused the accident.’ (Yonhap)

An official with the Korea Swimming Federation (KSF) said Hwang had already settled the case with the man and covered his medical expenses.

“Hwang told us he tried to avoid hitting a jaywalker and didn’t realize at first he’d caused any accident,” the official said. “He said he returned to the scene after discovering that his side-view mirror had been damaged.” (The Korea Times)

Hwang took the bronze medal in the men’s 200m freestyle in Fukuoka and is one of Korea’s most promising medal hopes in the pool at the upcoming Asian Games slated to begin next month in China.

4
Swimforlife
2 seconds ago

Honestly, Im just relieved the intentions were not harmful and that nobody was seriously injured. Lets keep swimming fast in a safe and supportive community!

FTW
26 minutes ago

Life comes at you real fast

Chadius Daddus
39 minutes ago

Sounds totally reasonable. Hopefully they don't do anything silky and charge him. Korea PD kinda sus sometimes.

SwimFanner
46 minutes ago

When I read this I thought it was going to be he killed someone! Glad that all parties are ok.

