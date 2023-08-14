JP Vanderloo Sends 2023 Commitment to WashU (MO)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A member of Nation’s Capital Aquatic Club, JP Vanderloo has announced his decision to swim at Division III Washington University (Missouri) this fall. This spring, Vanderloo graduated from Loudoun County High School at the top of his class and will study Economics at WashU.

While in high school, Vanderloo served as both a junior and senior athlete representative for the Potomac Valley LSC. He was also named as a member of USA Swimming National Age Group Development Committee earlier this year.

Vanderloo was also a founding member of the Potomac Valley Swimming Open Water Development Committee, helping increase participation in open water competitions within the DC area. He also holds two records (2-person team and 4-person team) in the DC Swim Marathon, a 21.5-mile open water competition.

“I am incredibly honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Washington University in St. Louis! I chose WashU for its blend of elite academics and athletics. I’d like to give a huge thank you to my amazing family and teammates, as well as Coach Jess for helping me get to this point and Coach Brad for giving me this opportunity! I can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds. Go Bears!”

In February, Vanderloo finished his high school swimming career with a pair of A-finals appearances at the 2023 VHSL (Virginia High School) Class 4 Swimming and Diving State Championships. His top finish at the meet came in the 200 IM where he took third, touching in a lifetime best of 1:54.68. He also added a sixth-place finish in the 500 free, although his then lifetime best of 4:39.03 came during prelims of the event.

This summer Vanderloo posted a pair of lifetime best performances at the Futures Championships in Richmond. Along with a lifetime best of 16:47.31 in the 1500 free, he was a D-finalist in the 400 IM, swimming a lifetime best of 4:44.05 in prelims of the event.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:43.83

500 free – 4:38.20

1650 free – 16:02.38

100 fly – 53.44

200 fly – 1:54.12

100 back – 54.03

200 back – 1:53.17

200 IM – 1:54.68

400 IM – 4:02.40

Vanderloo will be joining a WashU program fresh off of a seventh-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Division III Championships. He will help bolster the program’s distance program after the team’s leading scorer, distance ace Mason Kelber, graduated this spring. Kelber finished in the top-3 at the NCAA Championships in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles.

While he still needs to improve before making an impact at the national level, Vanderloo is already fast enough to score points at the conference level for the Bears. In 2023, he would have scored in the B-final of the 400 IM and 1650 free as well as the C-final of the 200 fly and 200 back at the United Athletic Association (UAA) Swimming and Diving Conference Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.