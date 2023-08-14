Program Spending Way Up, But Fundraising Way Down for USA Swimming Foundation

The USA Swimming Foundation has released its 2022 financial reports, and the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming has dramatically-improved its efficiency in the new year.

In 2021, the program spent over $1.27 million in management and fundraising costs to administer $2.35 million in program funding. That amounts to a 35% overhead ratio.

In 2022, both metrics improved. The organization spent less on overhead ($1 million) and more on programming ($4 million) for a ratio of 25%.

That ratio (24.9% to be exact) is significant – CharityWatch considers charities to be “highly efficient,” it’s best rating, when they spend 25% or less of their money on overhead and reserve 75% or more of that spending for programming.

This improvement in efficiency came in a year when the foundation was rocked by more than $3 million in investment losses, meaning that the organization’s net revenue for 2022 was only $212,540.

Besides that investment loss, fundraising also fell from $2.5 million to $2.1 million. That was partially offset by an increase in corporate sponsorship ($551,516 to $619,799).

Other Notes:

As the world began to stabilize after the COVID-19 pandemic, teams were able to raise significantly more money from Swim-A-Thon revenue in 2022 than in 2021.

USA Swimming increased its spending in Saving Lives programing from “more than $900,000” to “more than $1.35 million”. In 2021, $507,618 were given as grant dollars to swim lesson providers, but in 2022 that number increased to $910,155

In 2021, “Over $1 million (was) provided to support the National Team.” In 2022 that number was listed as $1.1 million.

While corporate revenue is up from 2020 and 2021, donations fell significantly. Both are still well below the last pre-COVID-19 pandemic year, 2019. Fall 2019 was the last time the USA Swimming foundation had a dedicated president, Debbie Hesse, before USA Swimming rolled-up management of the organization.

USA Swimming’s support fell in 2022. While the report did not provide a breakdown of this spending for 2022, prior years’ breakdowns show that this includes in-kind staff support, national team travel & training endowment, and donating toward fundraising support.

In spite of the substantial investment loss in 2022, the organization’s first since 2018 and one of the biggest losses they’ve had, the foundation’s net assets position of $19,829,084 is still within the organization’s historic range of around $20 million.

The organization’s investment return loss rate of about 15% is still better than the market-tracking S&P 500 index did. The S&P 500 had a yearly return of -19.44% in 2022.

