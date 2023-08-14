Sam Short on Distance Training, Going Out Fast in Races, and Becoming a World Champion

Sam Short won a medal of every color at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, earning gold in the 400 free, silver in the 800 free, and bronze in the 1500 free. SwimSwam sat down with the distance ace to discuss his meet and season.
- 0:00 Sam Short Introduction
- 0:53 Overall Thoughts on World Champs
- 2:35 Preparing for a Heavy Distance Program
- 3:45 400 Free Strategy
- 5:30 Taking the 400 Out in 1:49
- 9:52 First World Title
- 11:30 Fastest 800 Free Final Ever
- 15:12 800 Free World Record
- 17:07 1500 Free Strategy
- 22:30 Takeaways from Fukuoka
- 23:51 Training at Rackley
- 25:00 Double-Distance Taper
- 28:12 Why Rackley?
- 30:46 Why Distance Swimming?
- 32:55 Managing Training for 400-800-1500
- 35:46 200 Free
- 36:50 Typical Training Week
Nice interview. Sam was well spoken and very mature about the sport for his age. I liked he gave credit to his coach and that he trained pretty much. One doesn’t have to train and race someone….maybe if he did he might “overtrain” and bury himself. The mental games he puts in by himself makes him mentally tough racing too!
Did he say and I missed it if he was going to 2024 Worlds in February? Glad he is going to Uni and still swimming at the high level! And glad Coleman didn’t ask if he ever thought about doing NCAA! It isn’t the end all!
Are there more podcasts with Aussies coming after this one?
They are in the works 🙂