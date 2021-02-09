With a Conference Title-Worthy Mile Time, Philip Moldovanu Verbals to GW (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Philip Moldovanu of the Wahoos of Wellington in Florida has verbally committed to George Washington for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Wellington High School.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The George Washington University! I chose GW because of their exceptional academics and location in our Nation’s beautiful Capital. I’m grateful to my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me throughout this journey. I am excited to join such an amazing swimming program, and can’t wait to get to work. #RaiseHigh

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.68

200 free – 1:38.82

500 free – 4:28.56

1650 free – 15:23.27

At the Florida HS 4A State Championships, Moldovanu clocked lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:41.42) and 500 free (4:35.62), finishing fifth in the 500 and eighth in the 200. Since that meet, which was in November, Moldovanu has dropped huge time, getting down to 1:38.82 in the 200 and 4:28.56 in the 500 in December at the Winter 18 & Under Championships.

Moldovanu also hit a 15:23.27 in the 1650 free, a massive improvement from his 16:12.51 pre-pandemic. His performance was good for 10th overall at the 18 & Under Champs among all sites nationally.

This is a major get for George Washington; with his mile time, Moldovanu would’ve won the 1650 free A-10 conference crown last season by over two seconds. At that meet, with his bests, he would’ve also been an A-finalist in both the 200 free and 500 free. Moldovanu’s mile time is also just a few seconds away from GW’s school record.

Moldovanu joins Connor Rodgers and Bode Ringenbach in GW’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.