Wisconsin Promotes Alumnus Caleb Aman As New Assistant Coach

The Wisconsin Badgers have promoted Caleb Aman from volunteer assistant to assistant coach for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Head coach Yuri Suguiyama spoke of the promotion saying, “Caleb did a fantastic job in a volunteering role last year and we’re excited to welcome him to our staff full time. His passion for coaching combined with his ability to relate to and work with the athletes having just been in their shoes makes him a great addition to our staff.”

Aman was grateful saying, “I am deeply grateful to join this staff. Being a Badger holds a special significance for me, both as a student-athlete and now as a staff member. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to continue my journey here in Madison. Throughout the past five years, I have personally witnessed the remarkable growth of our program, and it just keeps getting better. Thank you to Yuri and Marija (Pientka) for trusting me with this incredible opportunity. Always forward, never straight. On, Wisconsin!”

Aman spent the 2022-2023 season as a volunteer student assistant for the Badgers, working primarily with the mid-distance and distance groups. Now, in addition to coaching, Aman will also be the coordinator for social media as well as recruiting operations.

Aman graduated from Wisconsin in 2023 with a degree in communication arts. Prior to working as a student volunteer assistant coach, Aman was a member of the Badger swimming and diving team. While an athlete, Aman was a three-time NCAA qualifier. Aman made the NCAA ‘B’ final of the men’s 400 IM in both 2021 and 2022. He also was a six-time Big Ten ‘A’ finalist as he made the 400 IM in 2020, 200 and 400 IMs in 2021, and the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM in 2022.

Both the Wisconsin men and women were fourth at 2023 Big Tens. The women were highlighted by wins from Abby Carlson (500 freestyle) and Paige McKenna (1650 freestyle), while the men were highlighted by wins from Jake Newmark (200 and 500 frees) and Dominik Torok (400 IM).

The Badger women went on to be 15th while the men were 23rd at NCAAs this past season.

Back in May, Auburn posted the addition of another “assistant coach.” They are one of few programs so far to take advantage of the new NCAA rules. Under the new NCAA rules, the role of a “volunteer assistant” has been eliminated. The rules used to allow combined programs to have six payable coaches with two swimming volunteer assistants and one diving volunteer assistant, for the total number of coaches being nine. The new rules have switched to eight coaches total, decreasing the number of total coaches by one, but now all eight of them can be paid, instead of only six.

Wisconsin is the second program in the Big Ten to add another assistant coach to their staff. Earlier this month, Ohio State added two coaches to be at the maximum of eight.