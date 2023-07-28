Teen Nick Mahabir Breaks Singapore Record at TYR Pro Championships in Irvine

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nick Mahabir, who was born in Singapore to an American father and Singaporean mother, has re-broken his own Singapore National Record in the 100 meter breaststroke, and very-nearly dipped under the 1 minute mark for the first time in his career.

Mahabir, 17, trains with Team Elite out of the Coronado Swim Association in San Diego, swam 1:00.07 to qualify first into finals. Nipping at his heals are US National Team members Jake Foster (1:00.19) and Charlie Swanson (1:00.40).

Mahabir’s previous record was 1:00.37, done at the 2022 US National Championship meet.

Splits Comparison

Nick Mahabir Nick Mahabir Former Singapore Record New Singapore Record 50m 28.56 28.52 100m 31.81 31.55 Total Time 1:00.37 1:00.07

Mahabir is one of two talented young breaststrokers for Singapore. Maximillian Wei Ang represented the country in the 100 breast at Worlds this week. He finished 40th in 1:02.45, but has a best time of 1:01.42.

Mahabir’s time on Friday in Irvine, meanwhile, would have put him through to the semi-finals at the World Championships. Singapore could only enter one of the two into the meet because neither had a World Aquatics “A” cut in the event. Of the two, only Mahabir is eligible for the World Junior Swimming Championships later this summer.

In total, Mahabir owns the 8 fastest times in Singapore history. Ang is the country’s next-best swimmer in history.

Mahabir, a rising high school senior, is committed to swim at Cal in fall 2024.