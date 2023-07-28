Teen Nick Mahabir Breaks Singapore Record at TYR Pro Championships in Irvine

2023 U.S. PRO CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 26 to 29, 2023
- LCM (50m)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
Nick Mahabir, who was born in Singapore to an American father and Singaporean mother, has re-broken his own Singapore National Record in the 100 meter breaststroke, and very-nearly dipped under the 1 minute mark for the first time in his career.
Mahabir, 17, trains with Team Elite out of the Coronado Swim Association in San Diego, swam 1:00.07 to qualify first into finals. Nipping at his heals are US National Team members Jake Foster (1:00.19) and Charlie Swanson (1:00.40).
Mahabir’s previous record was 1:00.37, done at the 2022 US National Championship meet.
Splits Comparison
|Nick Mahabir
|Nick Mahabir
|Former Singapore Record
|
New Singapore Record
|50m
|28.56
|28.52
|100m
|31.81
|31.55
|Total Time
|1:00.37
|1:00.07
Mahabir is one of two talented young breaststrokers for Singapore. Maximillian Wei Ang represented the country in the 100 breast at Worlds this week. He finished 40th in 1:02.45, but has a best time of 1:01.42.
Mahabir’s time on Friday in Irvine, meanwhile, would have put him through to the semi-finals at the World Championships. Singapore could only enter one of the two into the meet because neither had a World Aquatics “A” cut in the event. Of the two, only Mahabir is eligible for the World Junior Swimming Championships later this summer.
In total, Mahabir owns the 8 fastest times in Singapore history. Ang is the country’s next-best swimmer in history.
Mahabir, a rising high school senior, is committed to swim at Cal in fall 2024.
Awesome time for a 17 year old.
Cal’s world-beating medley relay comes one step closer to fruition.