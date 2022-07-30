Nick Mahabir Breaks Singapore Record with 1:00.37 100 Breast at US Nationals

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Nick Mahabir blazed a 1:00.37 to win the 100 breaststroke ‘B’ final on Friday at the 2022 U.S. Nationals, knocking a second off his previous best and swimming a time that would make him the second-fastest all-time in the US boys 15-16 national age group (NAG) rankings.

However, Mahabir, a 16-year-old member of Coronado Swim Association Team Elite, now represents Singapore internationally, and he lowered his own Singapore record from prelims (1:01.41), marking the third time this year that the national record has been broken. Prior to today, Mahabir’s previous best was a 1:01.71 from International Team Trials in April that ranked fifth for his NAG. Twenty-one-year-old Maximillian Ang previously held the Singapore record with a 1:01.58 from May.

Mahabir reached the turn second behind Michael Andrew but powered home in 31.81 to earn the victory by .38 seconds over 200 breast champion Matt Fallon. Mahabir is now faster than American Record holder Andrew was while in he was in the same age group.

Best 100 Breast Performers All-Time in Boys 15-16 NAG

Mahabir’s new personal best makes him almost two seconds faster than any other 16-year-old boy in the USA Swimming database this season. His time would have placed fifth in tonight’s ‘A’ final.

Mahabir now owns three of the top six times in Singapore history, and five of those six have happened just this year.

Best 100 Breast Times in Singapore History

On Wednesday, Mahabir won the ‘C’ final of the 200 breast with a 2:12.07, dropping 1.44 seconds to set a new Singapore record for boys 17 & under. It might be long before he also takes down Ang’s national record in the 200 breast, which currently sits at 2:11.93.