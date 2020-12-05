Winter Juniors-qualifying Sprinter Julia Bartell (2022) Sends Verbal to BYU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julia Bartell from Waconia, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to Brigham Young University for 2022-23.

“I am so excited to finally announce that I have recently verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Brigham Young University! A huge thank you to my parents, brother, coaches, teachers, teammates, and friends, for helping me get to where I am today! I am looking forward to warmer winters and living by the mountains. Cannot wait to see what God has in store for me out in Utah! GO COUGS 🤙”

Bartell is a junior at Waconia High School; she swims year-round with Minnetonka Swim Club and specializes in sprints. As a sophomore at the 2019 MSHSL Girls Class A State Championships last fall, she placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.57) and 3rd in the 100 free (51.83), notching a PB in the former. She also led off the 3rd-place 200 free relay (24.09) and the 8th-place 400 free relay (53.33).

Bartell competed in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at the 2020 Minnesota Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships. She placed 6th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free and notched PBs in the 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. At the 2019 NCSA Summer Championship, she swam the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly and took home a new time in the LCM 100 fly (1:06.88).

A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free, her best SCY times include:

50 free – 23.57

100 free – 51.81

200 free – 1:56.14

50 fly – 26.42

100 fly – 58.61

50 back – 28.29

100 back – 1:00.02

BYU women placed 3rd out of 8 teams at the 2020 MPSF Swim & Diving Championship. Bartell’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.