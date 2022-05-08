Winter Juniors Qualifier Kalli Agapios Commits to Indiana State Sycamores

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kalli Agapios from Fishers, Indiana, has announced her intention to swim and study at Indiana State University beginning next fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Indiana State University!! I want to thank my family, coaches, and especially my teammates for supporting me through this process. #rolltrees ⚪️🔵”

Agapios is a senior at Fishers High School. She specializes in sprint free and back and was a finalist in both the 50 free (11th) and 100 free (15th) at the 2022 Indiana High School State Swimming and Diving Championships. She swam lifetime bests in both those events at high school Sectionals, going 23.74/51.74 to qualify for the state meet.

In club swimming, where she represents Fishers Area Swimming Tigers, Agapios is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and a Futures qualifier in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back. At the 2022 indiana Senior Short Course State Championships, she notched PBs in the 100/200 back and 500 free and she placed 5th in the 100 free, 7th in the 200 free, 12th in the 500 free, 10th in the 100 back, and 7th in the 200 back. Earlier in the season, she had swum lifetime bests in the 200/1650 free, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM at the FAST Mudsock Classic.

More recently, Agapios kicked off long course season with PBs in the 50 free (27.21), 100 free (59.93), 400 free (4:42.24), and 200 back (2:19.31) at Spring Sectionals in Indianapolis.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.59

100 back – 57.22

50 back – 28.23

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 51.74

200 free – 1:53.19

500 free – 5:07.25

Agapios will suit up for the Sycamores’ class of 2026 with Haley Halsall. She will be a member of a very young backstroke group, led by Madie Rutan (55.08/1:58.07 last season), Olivia DiRuzza (57.48/2:00.22), Carmen Alard Vegas (56.40/2:02.65), Alexandria Cotter (57.02/2:03.49), and Trista Bullock (56.74/2:04.87) – all of whom should still be there when she arrives. She will also overlap with sprint freestylers Chloe Farro (23.53/50.85), Kaimi Matsumoto (23.94/53.04), and Alexa Szadorski (23.99/51.86).

