Winter Juniors Qualifier Esteban Perez Del Rio Sends Verbal to UNLV

Esteban Perez Del Rio, a 2019 graduate of Las Positas College, has announced his intent to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) beginning in the fall of 2020. Las Positas College is a member of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA), a collection of junior colleges located throughout California. Since his graduation last spring he has been training with Tri Valley Aquatics.

I am very excited to join the UNLV Swim Team because it’s a great opportunity to continue my swim career and challenge myself in the highly competitive environment of the NCAA. UNLV has a great coaching staff that is a perfect fit to help me achieve my goals! Go Rebels!

Perez left Las Positas as the school record holder in the 100 free (45.01). He also holds top ten times in the 50 free, 200 free and 200 back. At the CCCAA Swim and Dive Championships last May he was the state champion in the 100 free (45.01), as well as finishing fifth in the 200 free (1:42.43). He competed at the Speedo Champions Series-Santa Clarita last summer where he finished 10th in the 50 free (24.03) and 14th in the 100 free (52.69).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.94

100 free – 45.01

200 free – 1:42.43

Perez will be joining a UNLV team that finished fifth at last years Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships. With his best times, he would have qualified for the B-final of the 100 free, as well as narrowly missing the C-final of the 50 free.

Last season his best times would have put him sixth in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free on the UNLV team.

